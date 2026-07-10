Enterprise marketing can't scale manually anymore.
Generate more brand-safe campaigns with the same team with AI.
Problems
More campaigns. Same team.
A single launch explodes into assets for every format, size, and platform. No team ships that by hand.
Too many requests, too little time. Bottlenecks in design queue stall launches and cost market share.
Local teams adapt assets on the fly. Outdated logos, wrong fonts, and off-brand colors creep into campaigns.
WHY LINEARITY
Not another
AI image generator.A brand
intelligence platform.
Image generators make pictures. Template tools hand you a blank canvas. Automation bolts onto your stack. Linearity is different — it models your brand, then turns that intelligence into every asset your teams ship.
Your brand
Modeled once
Linearity AI
Understands your brand and applies it to everything
Everything you ship
On-brand, at scale
BRAND GOVERNANCE
Every asset
stays on-brand.
Linearity validates every output against the rules your brand team defines — logos, typography, colors, layout rules, tone of voice, templates, and compliance requirements — before anyone hits publish.
Governance built into generation, not bolted on after.
Brand rules
Checked before publish
On-brand · ready to ship
6/6 passed
EDITABLE OUTPUTS
AI-generated. Fully editable.
Every output stays a real, layered design file — never a flat image. So any team can refine it, repurpose it, and adapt it without starting over or going back to design.
Generated once. Yours to change forever.
ENTERPRISE WORKFLOW
Design defines the system. Everyone else creates.
Your design and brand teams set the rules once. Then Marketing, Sales, HR, Regional Teams, and Executives all create content within those approved brand rules — no bottleneck, no off-brand surprises.
One brand system. Every team creating safely inside it.
LOCALIZATION & RESIZING
One campaign. Every market. Every format.
Generate once, then adapt across languages, regions, channels, and aspect ratios in a click. The headline, layout, and brand stay intact — only what should change, changes.
Make it once. Ship it everywhere.
DIGITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
All your assets. One intelligent library.
Everything your teams generate — and everything you already have — lives in one governed library. AI titles, describes, and tags each asset on upload, so anyone finds the right file in seconds by searching the way they speak.
Upload it once. Find it in seconds.
CONTROL & COMPLIANCE
AI with enterprise control.
Automation doesn't mean losing oversight. Linearity wraps generation in the controls enterprise teams require — so speed never comes at the cost of governance.
Permissions
Granular roles decide who can create, edit, and publish.
Approval workflows
Route assets for sign-off before they ever go live.
Brand checks
Automated validation against your brand rules on every output.
Human review
Keep a person in the loop wherever it matters.
Audit trails
Every change, approval, and export logged and traceable.
Workspace controls
Org-wide settings, SSO, and data governance built in.
The economics
don’t work anymore.
Manual production scales linearly with cost and headcount. Generation breaks that curve — the same output, an order of magnitude faster.
Traditional campaign production
Cost and time grow with every market and channel you add.
Same brief. Hours, not weeks — and on-brand by default.
You can’t hire your way out of content demand. You have to change the math.
Ready to scale
brand-safe content?
Bring creative automation to your whole organization — with the brand governance and enterprise controls to back it.