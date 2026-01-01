Social campaign variations
Adapt a campaign into feed, story, reel, banner, and advertising formats from the same design.
AI design resize creates a new, editable version of an existing design for another format. Choose a preset or custom size, generate the variation, and keep working while Linearity adapts hierarchy, margins, positioning, imagery, and brand elements for the new canvas.
AI design resize is an action that adapts an existing design to a different canvas without requiring you to write a new prompt. It considers the composition rather than simply stretching or cropping the original.
Linearity generates the resized version as a separate editable design. Your current design stays in place while the new variation is created, ready for review and refinement.
Choose the destination format based on where the design will appear.
Let AI reinterpret scale, hierarchy, margins, and positioning for the new aspect ratio.
Review the generated variation and adjust any placement-specific copy, safe areas, or focal points.
Adapt a campaign into feed, story, reel, banner, and advertising formats from the same design.
Create appropriately composed slides, headers, thumbnails, and promotional graphics.
Search reusable categories and common dimensions instead of entering every size manually.
Generate an editable variation for a specific width and height when a preset is not available.
Keep every result consistent with your brand guidelines , approved assets, and creative direction.
Find and reuse approved source material in your digital asset management library .
Explore the complete generation and editing workflow in the Linearity AI design guide .
Move from a focused brief to an editable, on-brand campaign that is ready for every social format.
Open Resize
Click Resize in the top toolbar and choose Resize from the AI action panel.
Choose the target format
Search formats, browse categories, select an existing preset, or enter a custom size.
Generate the variation
Submit the AI resize request while remaining on the current design.
Review the new design
Open the generated variation and check hierarchy, margins, imagery, typography, and safe areas before export.
The Resize action packages the design context and target format into the AI request, so the workflow begins with selection rather than manual prompting.
“Adapt this design to the selected target format. Preserve its brand identity, message, and visual hierarchy while recomposing typography, imagery, spacing, and margins for the new canvas.”
A successful variation feels like the same campaign, deliberately composed for a different viewing context.
The primary message and action should remain clear even when the available space changes.
Colors, typography, logos, imagery, and recurring campaign elements should remain consistent.
Margins, crop, scale, and safe areas should respond to the destination format and interface.
A new aspect ratio needs recomposition, not a smaller or stretched copy of the original.
Check the destination interface so controls and crops do not cover important content.
Treat the generated resize as an editable variation and inspect every element before export.
Turn product UI and brand context into editable store visuals.Read the guide
Create editable localized campaign versions with AI.Read the guide
Plan, generate, refine, and adapt a connected social campaign.Read the guide
Create feed, carousel, and story visuals without losing brand control.Read the guide
Develop branded visuals for announcements, events, and campaigns.Read the guide
Turn an approved communication brief into adaptable post artwork.Read the guide
No. It creates a new variation that can adapt scale, position, spacing, typography, and imagery to the selected format.
Yes. You can select a preset format or provide custom dimensions for the generated variation.
You remain on the current design while Linearity generates a separate resized version, so the original is preserved.
Yes. The generated result is an editable design that can be reviewed and refined before export.