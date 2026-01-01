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AI design resize

AI design resize creates a new, editable version of an existing design for another format. Choose a preset or custom size, generate the variation, and keep working while Linearity adapts hierarchy, margins, positioning, imagery, and brand elements for the new canvas.

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Explore AI design
Explore AI design

What is AI design resize?

AI design resize is an action that adapts an existing design to a different canvas without requiring you to write a new prompt. It considers the composition rather than simply stretching or cropping the original.

Linearity generates the resized version as a separate editable design. Your current design stays in place while the new variation is created, ready for review and refinement.

Adapt the composition, not just the canvas

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Choose the destination format based on where the design will appear.

Let AI reinterpret scale, hierarchy, margins, and positioning for the new aspect ratio.

Review the generated variation and adjust any placement-specific copy, safe areas, or focal points.

Move one approved direction across every format

Social campaign variations

Adapt a campaign into feed, story, reel, banner, and advertising formats from the same design.

Presentation and web assets

Create appropriately composed slides, headers, thumbnails, and promotional graphics.

Preset format library

Search reusable categories and common dimensions instead of entering every size manually.

Custom dimensions

Generate an editable variation for a specific width and height when a preset is not available.

Prompt to Design
AI Action
Brand Control

Keep every result consistent with your brand guidelines , approved assets, and creative direction.

Find and reuse approved source material in your digital asset management library .

Explore the complete generation and editing workflow in the Linearity AI design guide .

How to resize a design with AI

Move from a focused brief to an editable, on-brand campaign that is ready for every social format.

Open Resize

Click Resize in the top toolbar and choose Resize from the AI action panel.

Choose the target format

Search formats, browse categories, select an existing preset, or enter a custom size.

Generate the variation

Submit the AI resize request while remaining on the current design.

Review the new design

Open the generated variation and check hierarchy, margins, imagery, typography, and safe areas before export.

Resize without rewriting the brief

The Resize action packages the design context and target format into the AI request, so the workflow begins with selection rather than manual prompting.

“Adapt this design to the selected target format. Preserve its brand identity, message, and visual hierarchy while recomposing typography, imagery, spacing, and margins for the new canvas.”

  • Select the final placement before generating.
  • Use a preset when the destination has established dimensions.
  • Use custom size for a specific production requirement.
  • Review the result as a new composition, not an automatic crop.

What should a good resize preserve?

A successful variation feels like the same campaign, deliberately composed for a different viewing context.

Message hierarchy

The primary message and action should remain clear even when the available space changes.

Brand recognition

Colors, typography, logos, imagery, and recurring campaign elements should remain consistent.

Placement awareness

Margins, crop, scale, and safe areas should respond to the destination format and interface.

AI resize quality checklist

  • The target dimensions match the intended placement.
  • No essential copy or imagery is cropped.
  • Text remains readable at the final display size.
  • Margins and interface safe areas are respected.
  • Brand elements remain consistent and editable.

Common mistakes

Scaling everything uniformly

A new aspect ratio needs recomposition, not a smaller or stretched copy of the original.

Ignoring safe areas

Check the destination interface so controls and crops do not cover important content.

Skipping the final review

Treat the generated resize as an editable variation and inspect every element before export.

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Turn an approved communication brief into adaptable post artwork.

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Common questions about ai design resize

Does AI resize crop or stretch my design?

No. It creates a new variation that can adapt scale, position, spacing, typography, and imagery to the selected format.

Can I enter a custom size?

Yes. You can select a preset format or provide custom dimensions for the generated variation.

What happens to the original design?

You remain on the current design while Linearity generates a separate resized version, so the original is preserved.

Can I edit the resized result?

Yes. The generated result is an editable design that can be reviewed and refined before export.