Linearity integrations for Claude, ChatGPT, Slack and Cursor
Tag Linearity in Slack, or call it from Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor and Codex. It answers with a file your team can open and edit.
# marketing
Maya
@Linearity hiring post for a senior designer, LinkedIn size
Linearity App
Here is a first version in the Fieldnote brand.
Fieldnote
We're hiring
Senior Designer
Berlin or remote
Apply now
Maya
make the headline shorter
Linearity App
Done. Shortened the headline and kept the layout.
Pick the tool you work in
Each page has the setup, what you can ask for and prompts to try.
- Linearity in Claude
Add Linearity as a connector and ask Claude for designs in your brand.Custom connector with the MCP server URL
- Linearity in ChatGPT
Connect the Linearity plugin once, then mention Linearity in any chat.One click from ChatGPT's plugin directory
- Linearity in Slack
Tag Linearity in a channel and get back a file your team can open and edit.The Linearity agent, on Business and Enterprise plans
- Linearity in Cursor
Add the Linearity MCP server and let your agent create brand assets.MCP configuration with the server URL
Plugin or MCP connection
The ChatGPT plugin is the easiest way in. MCP is the connection underneath it, and it works everywhere else: one server, added with a single URL.
Linearity MCP server URL
https://cloud.linearity.io/public/mcp
|ChatGPT plugin
|MCP connection
|Where it works
|ChatGPT
|Claude, Claude Code, Codex, Cursor, Antigravity and other MCP clients
|How you add it
|One click from ChatGPT's plugin directory
|Paste the server URL, or use Connect to… in Linearity
|Sign-in
|Browser sign-in
|Browser sign-in
|Best for
|ChatGPT users who want the quickest setup
|People who use several assistants, or build agent workflows
Whichever tool you ask from, you get a file
AI design generatorAI social media post generatorResize a designTranslate a design
Kiln & Co
Throw your frist pot.
- A typo you cannot fix
- Not your font
- Not quite your orange
Integrations: questions
Can I use Linearity inside Claude, ChatGPT or Slack?
Yes. Linearity connects to Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor and Codex, so those tools can generate designs from your brand kit. In Slack, you can create and edit designs with the Linearity agent on Business and Enterprise plans.
Which AI assistants work with Linearity's MCP server?
ChatGPT, Claude (desktop and web), Claude Code, Codex CLI, Cursor and Antigravity, plus any other MCP-compatible tool through the Connect to… → Other option in Linearity.
Are the designs editable?
Yes. Your assistant creates real Linearity designs with live text, separate layers and vector graphics. You can refine them with more prompts or open them in Linearity and edit by hand.
Do I need to set up a brand first?
No, but it is what keeps designs on brand. You can set up your brand in Linearity, or ask your assistant to import one from your website.
Which Linearity plan do I need?
MCP, plugins and agents are listed on every Linearity plan. For regular MCP work, we recommend Studio.
Is the connection secure?
The connection uses browser sign-in, only reaches what your account can already access, and can be reviewed or removed at any time from Linearity's connected applications.
Try it now. Turn any idea into a design.
Free to start. No credit card required. See pricing