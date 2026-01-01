What is an AI App Store asset generator?

An AI App Store asset generator creates promotional screenshots and product visuals for an app listing from a written brief and reference files. It can place supplied UI inside an appropriate device, establish a visual story, and create several directions for review.

Linearity combines those references with your brand guidelines, so the generated layouts can use approved colors, typography, imagery, and tone. Every element remains editable before the assets are exported for a store submission or campaign.