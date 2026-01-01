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AI App Store asset generator

An AI App Store asset generator turns your product interface, campaign message, and brand system into editable store visuals. Attach UI screens, choose the device and store context, and generate coordinated variations that remain ready for design review and refinement.

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Explore AI design
Explore AI design

What is an AI App Store asset generator?

An AI App Store asset generator creates promotional screenshots and product visuals for an app listing from a written brief and reference files. It can place supplied UI inside an appropriate device, establish a visual story, and create several directions for review.

Linearity combines those references with your brand guidelines, so the generated layouts can use approved colors, typography, imagery, and tone. Every element remains editable before the assets are exported for a store submission or campaign.

Turn product UI into a clear store story

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Begin with the benefit a customer should understand from each screen, not a list of every product feature.

Attach accurate UI as visual context and specify the device or storefront where the product should appear.

Use one brand system across the full sequence so headlines, product frames, color, and pacing feel connected.

Create a complete App Store visual system

Store screenshot sets

Build a connected sequence that introduces the product, communicates benefits, and shows real interface details.

Device-specific presentations

Show supplied UI on the intended iPhone, iPad, or Mac context without rebuilding the campaign direction.

Branded product launches

Apply approved identity, imagery, and campaign language across launch and update assets.

Editable variations

Compare multiple compositions, then refine copy, hierarchy, colors, and product placement directly.

Prompt to Design
AI Resize
Brand Control

A convincing store story starts with a visual system the whole team can trust. Keep typography, color, imagery, and tone grounded in your brand guidelines , so every generated direction begins from the same creative foundation.

From there, bring approved interface captures, logos, and campaign references into the process from your digital asset management library . The right source material keeps the product authentic while giving AI better context for each variation.

Once the direction is in place, use the generation, editing, and refinement practices in the Linearity AI design guide to turn the selected concept into a polished, editable App Store campaign.

How to create App Store assets with AI

Move from a focused product brief and real interface references to an editable, on-brand App Store campaign.

Describe the app and objective

Name the product, audience, key benefit, store, device, and the story the screenshot sequence should tell.

Attach the product UI

Add current interface screens so AI can use the real product as visual context rather than inventing it.

Generate branded directions

Create several screenshot variations informed by the selected brand guidelines and campaign message.

Edit and prepare the set

Review every screen, correct the copy, refine product framing, and adapt the sequence before export.

Prompt the product story, device, and audience

A focused brief tells AI what the app helps people do, which UI to feature, and how the screenshot sequence should feel.

“Create a Mac App Store screenshot set for Brand Name. Use the attached dashboard UI inside a Mac device context, lead with the benefit of faster campaign planning, and follow the selected brand guidelines. Create three editable visual directions with space for concise headlines.”

  • Name the store, platform, and device.
  • Attach current UI and identify the screens that matter.
  • Describe the customer benefit and sequence.
  • Review all claims, interface details, and store requirements.

What makes App Store creative effective?

The strongest assets make the product understandable at a glance while keeping the full screenshot sequence visually coherent.

Product truth first

Use accurate interface references and ensure the final artwork represents the current product experience.

One message per screen

Give each asset a clear benefit and let the sequence build the wider product story.

Editable brand control

Keep headlines, devices, backgrounds, and identity elements editable for review and localization.

App Store asset checklist

  • Product UI is current and legible.
  • Each screen communicates one clear benefit.
  • Device framing and store dimensions are correct.
  • Brand colors, typography, and tone are consistent.
  • Copy and claims have been reviewed before export.

Common mistakes

Inventing interface details

Attach real UI and verify every generated product representation before publishing.

Fitting every feature into one screen

Build a sequence with a deliberate message and hierarchy for each asset.

Treating generation as final

Edit the selected direction and quality-check it against brand and store requirements.

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Common questions about ai app store asset generator

Can I attach my app UI to the prompt?

Yes. Interface screenshots can be supplied as visual references so generated assets can present the actual product instead of relying on invented UI.

Can AI place the product inside a device?

Yes. Specify the intended platform and device context, such as a Mac presentation for a Mac App Store listing, then review the generated framing before export.

Are the generated App Store assets editable?

Yes. The selected direction remains an editable design, so you can change headlines, colors, layout, product placement, and brand elements.

Does it use my brand guidelines?

Yes. Select a brand to guide typography, colors, imagery, voice, and other approved creative decisions during generation.