AI social media post generator

Start with the brand rules your team already uses. In Linearity’s Brand Management system , you can store brand guidelines such as approved colors, fonts, logos, imagery, and layout rules. AI can use those rules when it creates or resizes campaign assets, so marketers can move faster without guessing what is on brand.

Keep approved source files and finished campaign assets in your digital asset management library . DAM stands for digital asset management: one shared place where a team organizes, finds, and reuses images, illustrations, logos, templates, and other brand files. Linearity combines brand management and DAM so the rules and the assets needed to follow them stay together.

Linearity AI understands common social media formats and can resize a campaign while keeping the layout appropriate for each format. Designers can then refine the result directly: replace an image, adjust the typography, apply an exact brand palette, or edit vector artwork down to individual nodes.