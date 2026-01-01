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AI social media post generator

An AI social media post generator turns a creative brief into editable campaign visuals for feeds, stories, announcements, and launches. Linearity helps you generate the starting artwork, refine the composition, and keep control of the design as you prepare it for different channels.

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Explore AI design
Explore AI design

What is an AI social media post generator?

An AI social media post generator is a design tool that uses a written prompt or visual reference to create artwork for social platforms. It can accelerate early exploration, but the strongest results still require decisions about hierarchy, typography, brand colors, cropping, and the intended audience.

In Linearity, you can begin with an AI-generated image or editable vector artwork, then combine it with text and other design elements. This makes the generated output a starting point for a campaign rather than a fixed final image.

Build a visual system before you build every post

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Start with the brand rules your team already uses. In Linearity’s Brand Management system , you can store brand guidelines such as approved colors, fonts, logos, imagery, and layout rules. AI can use those rules when it creates or resizes campaign assets, so marketers can move faster without guessing what is on brand.

Keep approved source files and finished campaign assets in your digital asset management library . DAM stands for digital asset management: one shared place where a team organizes, finds, and reuses images, illustrations, logos, templates, and other brand files. Linearity combines brand management and DAM so the rules and the assets needed to follow them stay together.

Linearity AI understands common social media formats and can resize a campaign while keeping the layout appropriate for each format. Designers can then refine the result directly: replace an image, adjust the typography, apply an exact brand palette, or edit vector artwork down to individual nodes.

Build a connected set of social campaign assets

Product announcements

Create launch, feature, and event visuals using the same approved brand colors, typography, logos, and image style.

One campaign, many formats

Turn one approved campaign into feed posts, stories, banners, and other common social sizes without rebuilding every layout from scratch.

Reusable brand assets

Find approved logos, illustrations, images, and templates in the DAM library and reuse them instead of uploading or recreating them for each post.

Detailed designer control

After AI creates the first version, adjust images and type, change exact colors, or edit vector shapes and individual nodes before export.

Prompt to Design
AI Resize
Brand Control

A saved color palette makes it easier to replace generated colors with exact brand values and keep a campaign consistent across every format.

When the artwork needs precise changes, learn how editable vector paths, shapes, and nodes let designers correct the generated result instead of starting again.

For the complete generation and editing workflow, read the Linearity AI design guide .

How to create an AI social media post

Move from a focused brief to an editable, on-brand campaign that is ready for every social format.

Write a compact creative brief

Define the platform, audience, message, desired action, brand mood, and visual subject before generating anything.

Generate several directions

Compare composition, focal point, tone, and space for copy instead of treating the first output as the answer.

Turn the output into a design

Add real typography, correct brand colors, refine shapes or imagery, and establish a clear information hierarchy.

Adapt and quality-check

Recompose for each placement and check cropping, readability, safe areas, contrast, and consistency before export.

Prompt the visual direction, not the finished copy

A useful prompt describes the communication goal and leaves room for deliberate typography and brand decisions afterward.

“Bold editorial artwork for a sustainable running-shoe launch, energetic diagonal composition, recycled-paper texture, forest green and warm orange palette, clear negative space for a short headline, modern outdoor brand aesthetic”

  • Name the campaign goal and audience.
  • Describe the subject, composition, mood, and palette.
  • Request intentional empty space where real copy will go.
  • Add exact typography and final wording during editing.

What makes an AI social media design usable?

A polished result depends less on prompt length than on the decisions made after generation. Evaluate the design as communication, not simply as an attractive image.

Hierarchy before decoration

A viewer should understand the subject, message, and next action in that order. Remove visual details that compete with those priorities.

A system that can travel

Choose a focal point and graphic language that can be recomposed for landscape, square, portrait, and vertical placements.

Editable brand control

Keep copy, logos, colors, and recurring graphic elements editable so teams can correct, localize, and reuse them safely.

Social campaign quality checklist

  • The visual supports one clear communication goal.
  • Final wording is accurate, editable, and readable at mobile size.
  • Brand colors, typography, logo use, and tone are consistent.
  • Every placement has been recomposed rather than mechanically cropped.
  • People, products, claims, and generated details have been reviewed for accuracy and suitability.

Common mistakes

Publishing the first generation

Generate alternatives and compare them against the brief; visual novelty is not the same as communication quality.

Generating final text inside artwork

Add approved copy as real typography to retain accuracy, accessibility, and control.

Using one crop everywhere

Rebalance scale, spacing, and hierarchy for each placement and its interface safe areas.

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Common questions about ai social media post generator

What can an AI social media post generator create?

It can create visual starting points for feed posts, stories, announcements, promotions, and campaign concepts. You should still add final copy, brand elements, and channel-specific layout decisions during editing.

Can I edit an AI-generated social media design?

Yes. In Linearity, raster imagery can be cropped, masked, resized, and combined with a layout, while vector generation provides editable shapes, paths, colors, and layers.

Should I use the same design on every social platform?

Use the same campaign system, but adapt the composition for each placement. Aspect ratio, crop, text hierarchy, and viewing behavior differ between feeds, stories, and other formats.

Does AI write the social media caption too?

This guide focuses on generating and editing visual social media assets. Caption writing is a separate content task and should follow your brand voice, campaign message, and platform requirements.