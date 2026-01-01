Product announcements
Create launch, feature, and event visuals using the same approved brand colors, typography, logos, and image style.
An AI social media post generator turns a creative brief into editable campaign visuals for feeds, stories, announcements, and launches. Linearity helps you generate the starting artwork, refine the composition, and keep control of the design as you prepare it for different channels.
An AI social media post generator is a design tool that uses a written prompt or visual reference to create artwork for social platforms. It can accelerate early exploration, but the strongest results still require decisions about hierarchy, typography, brand colors, cropping, and the intended audience.
In Linearity, you can begin with an AI-generated image or editable vector artwork, then combine it with text and other design elements. This makes the generated output a starting point for a campaign rather than a fixed final image.
Start with the brand rules your team already uses. In Linearity’s Brand Management system , you can store brand guidelines such as approved colors, fonts, logos, imagery, and layout rules. AI can use those rules when it creates or resizes campaign assets, so marketers can move faster without guessing what is on brand.
Keep approved source files and finished campaign assets in your digital asset management library . DAM stands for digital asset management: one shared place where a team organizes, finds, and reuses images, illustrations, logos, templates, and other brand files. Linearity combines brand management and DAM so the rules and the assets needed to follow them stay together.
Linearity AI understands common social media formats and can resize a campaign while keeping the layout appropriate for each format. Designers can then refine the result directly: replace an image, adjust the typography, apply an exact brand palette, or edit vector artwork down to individual nodes.
Create launch, feature, and event visuals using the same approved brand colors, typography, logos, and image style.
Turn one approved campaign into feed posts, stories, banners, and other common social sizes without rebuilding every layout from scratch.
Find approved logos, illustrations, images, and templates in the DAM library and reuse them instead of uploading or recreating them for each post.
After AI creates the first version, adjust images and type, change exact colors, or edit vector shapes and individual nodes before export.
A saved color palette makes it easier to replace generated colors with exact brand values and keep a campaign consistent across every format.
When the artwork needs precise changes, learn how editable vector paths, shapes, and nodes let designers correct the generated result instead of starting again.
For the complete generation and editing workflow, read the Linearity AI design guide .
Move from a focused brief to an editable, on-brand campaign that is ready for every social format.
Write a compact creative brief
Define the platform, audience, message, desired action, brand mood, and visual subject before generating anything.
Generate several directions
Compare composition, focal point, tone, and space for copy instead of treating the first output as the answer.
Turn the output into a design
Add real typography, correct brand colors, refine shapes or imagery, and establish a clear information hierarchy.
Adapt and quality-check
Recompose for each placement and check cropping, readability, safe areas, contrast, and consistency before export.
A useful prompt describes the communication goal and leaves room for deliberate typography and brand decisions afterward.
“Bold editorial artwork for a sustainable running-shoe launch, energetic diagonal composition, recycled-paper texture, forest green and warm orange palette, clear negative space for a short headline, modern outdoor brand aesthetic”
A polished result depends less on prompt length than on the decisions made after generation. Evaluate the design as communication, not simply as an attractive image.
A viewer should understand the subject, message, and next action in that order. Remove visual details that compete with those priorities.
Choose a focal point and graphic language that can be recomposed for landscape, square, portrait, and vertical placements.
Keep copy, logos, colors, and recurring graphic elements editable so teams can correct, localize, and reuse them safely.
Generate alternatives and compare them against the brief; visual novelty is not the same as communication quality.
Add approved copy as real typography to retain accuracy, accessibility, and control.
Rebalance scale, spacing, and hierarchy for each placement and its interface safe areas.
Turn product UI and brand context into editable store visuals.Read the guide
Recompose an editable design for a new format with AI.Read the guide
Create editable localized campaign versions with AI.Read the guide
Create feed, carousel, and story visuals without losing brand control.Read the guide
Develop branded visuals for announcements, events, and campaigns.Read the guide
Turn an approved communication brief into adaptable post artwork.Read the guide
It can create visual starting points for feed posts, stories, announcements, promotions, and campaign concepts. You should still add final copy, brand elements, and channel-specific layout decisions during editing.
Yes. In Linearity, raster imagery can be cropped, masked, resized, and combined with a layout, while vector generation provides editable shapes, paths, colors, and layers.
Use the same campaign system, but adapt the composition for each placement. Aspect ratio, crop, text hierarchy, and viewing behavior differ between feeds, stories, and other formats.
This guide focuses on generating and editing visual social media assets. Caption writing is a separate content task and should follow your brand voice, campaign message, and platform requirements.