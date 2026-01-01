Full campaign localization
Translate every artboard in a connected campaign rather than rebuilding each asset individually.
AI design translate creates localized versions of an existing design without requiring a manual prompt. Choose a target language and translate the current artboard or every artboard while Linearity preserves the campaign’s branding and adapts layouts for the new text.
AI design translate is an action that creates translated versions of an existing design while preserving its visual system. It removes the need to copy text between tools or manually describe the translation task.
Linearity can translate one artboard or an entire set, then generate editable localized versions for review. Layouts can be adjusted when translated copy expands, contracts, or changes reading behavior.
Choose the target language and whether the current artboard or the full campaign should be translated.
Preserve shared typography, imagery, color, and visual hierarchy across every localized version.
Have a fluent reviewer verify meaning, tone, cultural context, and any market-specific requirements before publishing.
Translate every artboard in a connected campaign rather than rebuilding each asset individually.
Create a localized version of the current artboard when only one placement is needed.
Prepare coordinated market versions while keeping the approved campaign system recognizable.
Correct terminology, refine tone, and adjust typography or layout directly in each generated version.
Successful localization starts with a brand system that can travel. Ground every version in your brand guidelines , so typography, color, imagery, and voice stay recognizable as the language changes.
Keep approved source designs, campaign imagery, logos, and market-ready references together in your digital asset management library . That shared context helps every localized asset begin with the right material instead of a reconstructed campaign.
Then bring translation into the wider generation and editing process described in the Linearity AI design guide , where each market version remains editable for language, layout, and cultural review.
Choose the source artboard and target language, then generate an editable localized version that is ready for review.
Select the artboard
Choose the current artboard or all artboards, depending on whether you need one localized asset or the complete campaign.
Select a language
Choose a pinned major language or search the broader supported language list.
Generate and review
Create the translated version, then verify language, tone, layout, typography, and brand consistency.
The Translate action supplies the language, scope, design, and brand context automatically, while keeping the output editable for human review.
“Translate the selected artboards into the target language. Preserve the intended meaning, brand voice, typography system, imagery, and hierarchy, and adapt text layout where the translated copy requires more or less space.”
Accurate words are only one part of localization. The final version must also preserve intent, readability, hierarchy, and cultural relevance.
Review terminology, calls to action, and brand voice with the intended audience and market in mind.
Adjust line breaks, size, spacing, and containers when translated text changes length or direction.
Keep the visual system recognizable while allowing necessary language- and market-specific refinements.
Review meaning, voice, context, and calls to action instead of accepting literal wording automatically.
Let the composition reflow and then refine typography for the target language.
Use AI to accelerate localization, then ask a fluent reviewer to approve the final market version.
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Create feed, carousel, and story visuals without losing brand control.Read the guide
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Turn an approved communication brief into adaptable post artwork.Read the guide
Yes. Choose the full-artboard scope to generate localized versions of the entire campaign, or translate only the current artboard.
Yes. The generated version can reflow text and adapt the layout while preserving the design hierarchy and brand system.
The picker pins English, Spanish, Mandarin Chinese (Simplified), German, French, Brazilian Portuguese, and Japanese. The broader searchable set includes Afrikaans, Albanian, Arabic, Armenian, Azerbaijani, Basque, Belarusian, Bengali, Bosnian, Bulgarian, Catalan, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Estonian, Filipino, Finnish, French, Galician, Georgian, German, Greek, Gujarati, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Icelandic, Indonesian, Irish, Italian, Japanese, Kannada, Kazakh, Korean, Latvian, Lithuanian, Macedonian, Malay, Malayalam, Marathi, Norwegian, Persian, Polish, Portuguese, Brazilian Portuguese, Punjabi, Romanian, Russian, Serbian, Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish, Swahili, Swedish, Tamil, Telugu, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Urdu, Vietnamese, Welsh, Yoruba, and Zulu. Availability may expand with provider support.
Yes. A fluent reviewer should confirm meaning, terminology, tone, cultural context, and market-specific requirements before publishing.