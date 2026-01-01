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AI design translate

AI design translate creates localized versions of an existing design without requiring a manual prompt. Choose a target language and translate the current artboard or every artboard while Linearity preserves the campaign’s branding and adapts layouts for the new text.

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Explore AI design
Explore AI design

What is AI design translate?

AI design translate is an action that creates translated versions of an existing design while preserving its visual system. It removes the need to copy text between tools or manually describe the translation task.

Linearity can translate one artboard or an entire set, then generate editable localized versions for review. Layouts can be adjusted when translated copy expands, contracts, or changes reading behavior.

Localize the campaign without losing the brand

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Choose the target language and whether the current artboard or the full campaign should be translated.

Preserve shared typography, imagery, color, and visual hierarchy across every localized version.

Have a fluent reviewer verify meaning, tone, cultural context, and any market-specific requirements before publishing.

Take one campaign into more markets

Full campaign localization

Translate every artboard in a connected campaign rather than rebuilding each asset individually.

Single-design translation

Create a localized version of the current artboard when only one placement is needed.

Global launch variations

Prepare coordinated market versions while keeping the approved campaign system recognizable.

Editable language review

Correct terminology, refine tone, and adjust typography or layout directly in each generated version.

Prompt to Design
AI Resize
Brand Control

Successful localization starts with a brand system that can travel. Ground every version in your brand guidelines , so typography, color, imagery, and voice stay recognizable as the language changes.

Keep approved source designs, campaign imagery, logos, and market-ready references together in your digital asset management library . That shared context helps every localized asset begin with the right material instead of a reconstructed campaign.

Then bring translation into the wider generation and editing process described in the Linearity AI design guide , where each market version remains editable for language, layout, and cultural review.

How to translate a design with AI

Choose the source artboard and target language, then generate an editable localized version that is ready for review.

Select the artboard

Choose the current artboard or all artboards, depending on whether you need one localized asset or the complete campaign.

Select a language

Choose a pinned major language or search the broader supported language list.

Generate and review

Create the translated version, then verify language, tone, layout, typography, and brand consistency.

Translate the message while preserving the design system

The Translate action supplies the language, scope, design, and brand context automatically, while keeping the output editable for human review.

“Translate the selected artboards into the target language. Preserve the intended meaning, brand voice, typography system, imagery, and hierarchy, and adapt text layout where the translated copy requires more or less space.”

  • Select the exact regional language when available.
  • Translate all artboards for a connected campaign.
  • Expect text length and line breaks to change.
  • Use a fluent reviewer for final language and cultural approval.

What makes a translated design ready to publish?

Accurate words are only one part of localization. The final version must also preserve intent, readability, hierarchy, and cultural relevance.

Meaning and tone

Review terminology, calls to action, and brand voice with the intended audience and market in mind.

Responsive typography

Adjust line breaks, size, spacing, and containers when translated text changes length or direction.

Campaign consistency

Keep the visual system recognizable while allowing necessary language- and market-specific refinements.

Design translation checklist

  • The correct target language and region are selected.
  • Meaning, terminology, and tone have been reviewed by a fluent speaker.
  • No translated text overflows or becomes unreadable.
  • Brand identity and campaign hierarchy remain consistent.
  • Dates, numbers, claims, and cultural references suit the target market.

Common mistakes

Treating translation as word replacement

Review meaning, voice, context, and calls to action instead of accepting literal wording automatically.

Forcing text into the original layout

Let the composition reflow and then refine typography for the target language.

Publishing without local review

Use AI to accelerate localization, then ask a fluent reviewer to approve the final market version.

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Common questions about ai design translate

Can I translate every artboard at once?

Yes. Choose the full-artboard scope to generate localized versions of the entire campaign, or translate only the current artboard.

Will the layout adapt to longer translated text?

Yes. The generated version can reflow text and adapt the layout while preserving the design hierarchy and brand system.

Which languages are available?

The picker pins English, Spanish, Mandarin Chinese (Simplified), German, French, Brazilian Portuguese, and Japanese. The broader searchable set includes Afrikaans, Albanian, Arabic, Armenian, Azerbaijani, Basque, Belarusian, Bengali, Bosnian, Bulgarian, Catalan, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Estonian, Filipino, Finnish, French, Galician, Georgian, German, Greek, Gujarati, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Icelandic, Indonesian, Irish, Italian, Japanese, Kannada, Kazakh, Korean, Latvian, Lithuanian, Macedonian, Malay, Malayalam, Marathi, Norwegian, Persian, Polish, Portuguese, Brazilian Portuguese, Punjabi, Romanian, Russian, Serbian, Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish, Swahili, Swedish, Tamil, Telugu, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Urdu, Vietnamese, Welsh, Yoruba, and Zulu. Availability may expand with provider support.

Should AI-translated designs be reviewed?

Yes. A fluent reviewer should confirm meaning, terminology, tone, cultural context, and market-specific requirements before publishing.