Questions about AI slides

How does Linearity keep AI slides on brand? Linearity connects to your AI assistant through MCP, or through the Linearity plugin in ChatGPT. The assistant can then read your brand's design guide, with your logo, colors, fonts, imagery and tone of voice, and use it when it builds a deck.

Why do AI presentations all look the same? An assistant with no brand to work from falls back on its own defaults, which is why so many AI decks share one palette and one typeface. Give it a brand design guide and it has something specific to follow instead.

Is there a Linearity add-on for Google Slides, PowerPoint or Pitch? No. Linearity connects to the assistant, not to the presentation app. You ask Claude or ChatGPT to build the deck in Google Slides, PowerPoint or Pitch with the tools it has for that, and Linearity supplies the brand and the visuals.

Which AI assistants does it work with? Claude on desktop and web, Claude Code, ChatGPT through the Linearity plugin, Cursor, and other clients that support MCP.

Do I need to set up a brand first? No, but it is what keeps slides on brand. You can set up your brand in Linearity, or ask your assistant to import one from your website.

Can Linearity design slides itself? Yes. Through the same connection your assistant can generate full layouts as Linearity files, slides included, with live text, placed logos and your brand colors. You can keep refining them by prompt or open them in Linearity and edit by hand.