Presentations
AI slides that look like your brand, not like Claude.
Connect Linearity to Claude or ChatGPT. When you ask for a deck in Google Slides, PowerPoint or Pitch, the assistant works from your logo, colors, fonts and tone of voice.
Ask for the deck where you already work.
- Google Slides, PowerPoint and Pitch are reached through the assistant's own connectors and file export
- Linearity is not an add-on inside those apps. It works through the assistant
ClaudeLinearity connected
Build the Q3 review deck in Google Slides with Your brand.
Read the brand design guide
Generated images and icons
Six slides are in Google Slides, in your logo, colors and fonts.
The assistant reads your brand guide before it draws a slide.
- Import a brand from your website, or set it up in Linearity
- Ask the assistant to list your Linearity brands to check the connection
SuperwallBrand design guide
One brand, from the title slide to the last.
Linearity also generates the images and SVG icons a deck needs, and the assistant briefs them from the same brand guide.
Example slides drawn with customer brand kits, not real company material. Linearity makes more than decks: see every AI tool.
Connect once. Every deck after that is on brand.
- Works in Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor and other MCP clients
- The connection only reaches what your Linearity account can already access
Add custom connector
Name
Linearity
Remote MCP server URL
https://cloud.linearity.io/public/mcp
Connected through browser sign-in
Brand design guideLayoutsImagesSVG vectors
Questions about AI slides
How does Linearity keep AI slides on brand?
Linearity connects to your AI assistant through MCP, or through the Linearity plugin in ChatGPT. The assistant can then read your brand's design guide, with your logo, colors, fonts, imagery and tone of voice, and use it when it builds a deck.
Why do AI presentations all look the same?
An assistant with no brand to work from falls back on its own defaults, which is why so many AI decks share one palette and one typeface. Give it a brand design guide and it has something specific to follow instead.
Is there a Linearity add-on for Google Slides, PowerPoint or Pitch?
No. Linearity connects to the assistant, not to the presentation app. You ask Claude or ChatGPT to build the deck in Google Slides, PowerPoint or Pitch with the tools it has for that, and Linearity supplies the brand and the visuals.
Which AI assistants does it work with?
Claude on desktop and web, Claude Code, ChatGPT through the Linearity plugin, Cursor, and other clients that support MCP.
Do I need to set up a brand first?
No, but it is what keeps slides on brand. You can set up your brand in Linearity, or ask your assistant to import one from your website.
Can Linearity design slides itself?
Yes. Through the same connection your assistant can generate full layouts as Linearity files, slides included, with live text, placed logos and your brand colors. You can keep refining them by prompt or open them in Linearity and edit by hand.
Which Linearity plan do I need?
MCP, plugins and agents are listed on every Linearity plan. For regular MCP work, we recommend Studio.
Try it now. Turn any idea into a design.
Free to start. No credit card required. See pricing
Try it now. Turn any idea into a design.
Free to start. No credit card required. See pricing