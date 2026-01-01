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Linearity Vector 1.0

The model that learned how design is built

Linearity Vector 1.0 powers Linearity AI. One prompt becomes a real, editable design file with live text, brand colors, and layers. Not images. Design.

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Trusted by brand & marketing teams at
Meta
Google
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Apple
Adobe
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Meta
Google
SumUp
Apple
Adobe
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Meta
Google
SumUp
Apple
Adobe
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The difference

Every other AI tool creates a JPEG

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Image models generate pixels. The text is baked in, the colors are approximations, and changing anything means starting over. Linearity Vector 1.0 generates design structure from the start.

A flat generated image with nothing to edit

Image models

What everyone else ships

  • Generate flat pixels
  • Text is baked into the image
  • Brand colors are approximations
  • One size, regenerate for every format
  • Editing means starting over
The same artwork as an editable design file with a layers panel and brand palette

Linearity Vector 1.0

A design engine

  • Generates design structure
  • Text stays live and retypeable
  • Colors are exact brand variables
  • Layouts reflow across every format
  • Every element stays editable

They build image generators. We built a design engine.

A flat image is where your work starts. A Linearity file is where it ends.

Head to head

What the big models actually output

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Explore
Output Linearity Vector 1.0GPT ImageMidjourneyFlux.3
Raster images
Vector output (SVG)
Live, retypeable text
Real layer structure
Brand colors as variables
Layout reflow across formats
Print production files

Based on publicly documented output capabilities, July 2026.

Why it is different

Frontier models learned what design looks like. Ours learned how design is built.

Linearity Story
Linearity Story

The internet is full of finished images and almost empty of structured design files. The decisions that make design work, the layers, the typography choices, the layout logic, never get published. They live inside working files.

Linearity Vector 1.0 builds on ten years of making professional design tools. That is knowledge no amount of internet scraping can reach.

Built on a decade of design
the internet has never seen.

10 yearsof professional design tools
60M+assets exported
25,000+paying designers and organizations

How it works

From brand system to shipped campaign

In Action
In Action

01

Model your brand

We ingest your brand system: guidelines, logos, typography, color systems, product imagery, campaign history, messaging frameworks, and compliance requirements. Modeled once, applied everywhere.

02

Generate structured design

One prompt fans out into the full set: social posts, display ads, email banners, blog heroes, deck slides, and event graphics. Every asset arrives as a layered, editable file.

03

Ship with guardrails

Off-brand output is flagged before it ships, with written explanations. Locked templates, roles, and approval workflows keep every team inside the system.

Your brand

Modeled once

LogoLogo
ColorsColors
TypographyTypography
Tone of voiceTone of voice
Brand rulesBrand rules
Linearity Vector 1.0

Linearity Vector 1.0

Understands your brand and applies it to everything

Everything you ship

On-brand, at scale

On-brand campaignsOn-brand campaigns
Every channel & marketEvery channel & market
Fully editable filesFully editable files
Governed at scaleGoverned at scale
Every format & sizeEvery format & size

Structured generation

Not a flat image. A real, editable file.

Templates
Templates

Live text

Headlines and body copy are real text objects. Retype a word instead of regenerating an image.

Brand colors as variables

Your exact hex values, applied as live variables. Not a close guess sampled from pixels.

Real layer structure

Logos, images, and shapes arrive as placed, movable objects in a proper layers panel.

Layouts that reflow

Resize from square to story to banner in one click. The layout rebuilds and stays on-brand.

Localization built in

Campaigns are adapted, not just translated. Ten languages in about ten minutes, layouts rebuilt per market.

Print and production ready

Real vectors and production files. Pure image generation fails at print. Structured files do not.

Scale

One campaign. Every market. Every format.

Marketing Use Cases
Marketing Use Cases

Square, story, banner, and the version for the Japanese market. Linearity Vector 1.0 rebuilds the layout for every ratio and every language instead of stretching pixels. Adapted, not just translated.

Brand safety

Brand drift, caught before it ships

Enterprise Controls
Enterprise Controls

Linearity Vector 1.0 flags off-brand output with a written explanation: which color drifted, which headline is too faint, which logo placement breaks the rules. Fix it in the file, not in a revision meeting.

Print

Made for print, not just screens

Billboards
Billboards

Most AI output dies at the print deadline. Resolution runs out, text is pixels, and there is no production file. Linearity Vector 1.0 generates real vectors, so the same campaign scales from a social tile to a trade fair wall.

Real vectors
Production files
Large format

Built for enterprise

Clear answers to the questions legal will ask

Talk to Us
Talk to Us

Who owns the output?

You do.

Every file Linearity Vector 1.0 generates belongs to you, in a format your team can open and edit.

What about our brand assets?

They stay yours.

Customer assets are never used for training without consent. Your brand system stays under your control.

How does brand stay in control?

Guardrails in the system.

Off-brand output is flagged before it ships, with locked templates, roles, and approval workflows.

Where this goes

From assistants to campaign agents

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AI agents will soon run marketing production end to end. They will need a brand-aware production layer to run on. Linearity Vector 1.0 turns your brand into executable rules, so whatever writes the brief, the output is yours.

Your brand becomes intelligent.

FAQ

Questions, answered

What is Linearity Vector 1.0?

Linearity Vector 1.0 is the model behind Linearity AI. It generates complete marketing assets as structured design files with live text, brand colors, and layers, not as flat images.

What does it actually output?

Real, editable design files. Text stays retypeable, colors stay brand variables, and every element sits on its own layer. Files resize across formats and export for digital and print.

How is it different from image models?

Image models render pixels, so changing anything means regenerating. Linearity Vector 1.0 generates the design structure itself. Frontier models learned what design looks like. Ours learned how design is built.

Is our brand data used to train the model?

No. Customer assets are never used for training without consent. Your brand system stays yours and stays under your control.

Does it work for print?

Yes. Linearity Vector 1.0 produces real vectors and production files, so output holds up for print and large format, where pure image generation breaks down.

How do we get access?

Linearity Vector 1.0 is live in Linearity AI. Sign up at cloud.linearity.io and start from a prompt. Enterprise teams can contact sales for personal onboarding and API access.

Get access

Depth first. Scale follows.

Linearity Vector 1.0 is live in Linearity AI. Enterprise teams get a brand system built directly with our team and pressure-tested against their hardest briefs before day one.

Personal onboarding
Brand system built with our team
API access
Get started
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Contact sales
Contact sales

More campaigns. Same team.