Linearity Vector 1.0
The model that learned how design is built
Linearity Vector 1.0 powers Linearity AI. One prompt becomes a real, editable design file with live text, brand colors, and layers. Not images. Design.
The difference
Every other AI tool creates a JPEG
Image models generate pixels. The text is baked in, the colors are approximations, and changing anything means starting over. Linearity Vector 1.0 generates design structure from the start.
Image models
What everyone else ships
- ✕Generate flat pixels
- ✕Text is baked into the image
- ✕Brand colors are approximations
- ✕One size, regenerate for every format
- ✕Editing means starting over
Linearity Vector 1.0
A design engine
- ✓Generates design structure
- ✓Text stays live and retypeable
- ✓Colors are exact brand variables
- ✓Layouts reflow across every format
- ✓Every element stays editable
They build image generators. We built a design engine.
A flat image is where your work starts. A Linearity file is where it ends.
Head to head
What the big models actually output
|Output
|Linearity Vector 1.0
|GPT Image
|Midjourney
|Flux.3
|Raster images
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Vector output (SVG)
|✓
|✕
|✕
|✕
|Live, retypeable text
|✓
|✕
|✕
|✕
|Real layer structure
|✓
|✕
|✕
|✕
|Brand colors as variables
|✓
|✕
|✕
|✕
|Layout reflow across formats
|✓
|✕
|✕
|✕
|Print production files
|✓
|✕
|✕
|✕
Based on publicly documented output capabilities, July 2026.
Why it is different
Frontier models learned what design looks like. Ours learned how design is built.
The internet is full of finished images and almost empty of structured design files. The decisions that make design work, the layers, the typography choices, the layout logic, never get published. They live inside working files.
Linearity Vector 1.0 builds on ten years of making professional design tools. That is knowledge no amount of internet scraping can reach.
Built on a decade of design
the internet has never seen.
How it works
From brand system to shipped campaign
01
Model your brand
We ingest your brand system: guidelines, logos, typography, color systems, product imagery, campaign history, messaging frameworks, and compliance requirements. Modeled once, applied everywhere.
02
Generate structured design
One prompt fans out into the full set: social posts, display ads, email banners, blog heroes, deck slides, and event graphics. Every asset arrives as a layered, editable file.
03
Ship with guardrails
Off-brand output is flagged before it ships, with written explanations. Locked templates, roles, and approval workflows keep every team inside the system.
Your brand
Modeled once
Linearity Vector 1.0
Understands your brand and applies it to everything
Everything you ship
On-brand, at scale
Structured generation
Not a flat image. A real, editable file.
Live text
Headlines and body copy are real text objects. Retype a word instead of regenerating an image.
Brand colors as variables
Your exact hex values, applied as live variables. Not a close guess sampled from pixels.
Real layer structure
Logos, images, and shapes arrive as placed, movable objects in a proper layers panel.
Layouts that reflow
Resize from square to story to banner in one click. The layout rebuilds and stays on-brand.
Localization built in
Campaigns are adapted, not just translated. Ten languages in about ten minutes, layouts rebuilt per market.
Print and production ready
Real vectors and production files. Pure image generation fails at print. Structured files do not.
Scale
One campaign. Every market. Every format.
Square, story, banner, and the version for the Japanese market. Linearity Vector 1.0 rebuilds the layout for every ratio and every language instead of stretching pixels. Adapted, not just translated.
Brand safety
Brand drift, caught before it ships
Linearity Vector 1.0 flags off-brand output with a written explanation: which color drifted, which headline is too faint, which logo placement breaks the rules. Fix it in the file, not in a revision meeting.
Made for print, not just screens
Most AI output dies at the print deadline. Resolution runs out, text is pixels, and there is no production file. Linearity Vector 1.0 generates real vectors, so the same campaign scales from a social tile to a trade fair wall.
Built for enterprise
Clear answers to the questions legal will ask
Who owns the output?
You do.
Every file Linearity Vector 1.0 generates belongs to you, in a format your team can open and edit.
What about our brand assets?
They stay yours.
Customer assets are never used for training without consent. Your brand system stays under your control.
How does brand stay in control?
Guardrails in the system.
Off-brand output is flagged before it ships, with locked templates, roles, and approval workflows.
Where this goes
From assistants to campaign agents
AI agents will soon run marketing production end to end. They will need a brand-aware production layer to run on. Linearity Vector 1.0 turns your brand into executable rules, so whatever writes the brief, the output is yours.
Your brand becomes intelligent.
FAQ
Questions, answered
Linearity Vector 1.0 is the model behind Linearity AI. It generates complete marketing assets as structured design files with live text, brand colors, and layers, not as flat images.
Real, editable design files. Text stays retypeable, colors stay brand variables, and every element sits on its own layer. Files resize across formats and export for digital and print.
Image models render pixels, so changing anything means regenerating. Linearity Vector 1.0 generates the design structure itself. Frontier models learned what design looks like. Ours learned how design is built.
No. Customer assets are never used for training without consent. Your brand system stays yours and stays under your control.
Yes. Linearity Vector 1.0 produces real vectors and production files, so output holds up for print and large format, where pure image generation breaks down.
Linearity Vector 1.0 is live in Linearity AI. Sign up at cloud.linearity.io and start from a prompt. Enterprise teams can contact sales for personal onboarding and API access.
Get access
Depth first. Scale follows.
Linearity Vector 1.0 is live in Linearity AI. Enterprise teams get a brand system built directly with our team and pressure-tested against their hardest briefs before day one.
More campaigns. Same team.