01
Build the AI brand context
Connect a website or add existing guidelines and assets. Linearity organizes them into structured context that people can maintain and AI can use.
Give Linearity AI your brand guidelines, assets, and creative direction. Generate editable campaign designs that already look and sound like your brand.
Guidelines, assets, voice, and creative direction guide every generation.
Marketers maintain the brand system. New AI outputs use the current rules.
Create editable campaign designs for every channel, format, and market.
Linearity gives AI the same context you give your team. The result is a practical brand system that guides every campaign instead of a static document that gets checked at the end.
Understood once
Understands and applies your brand
On-brand from the start
UNDERSTAND
Define how generated work should look, sound, and behave. Linearity AI uses these rules when it chooses color, typography, imagery, composition, and language.
One source of brand truth. Every generation aligned.
DIRECT
Approved examples, layout references, and iteration guidance show Linearity AI how your brand expresses itself in practice.
Generated work that feels intentional and recognizably yours.
GENERATE
Keep logos, images, components, and templates beside the guidance that explains them. AI can use the right material during generation and adaptation.
From brand system to editable campaign design.
IMPROVE
Make missing guidance visible and add approved work as evidence. Brand teams can improve the system as new channels, markets, and use cases appear.
A brand system that gets more useful over time.
FROM GUIDANCE TO CREATION
01
Connect a website or add existing guidelines and assets. Linearity organizes them into structured context that people can maintain and AI can use.
02
Start with a brief and select the brand. Linearity AI applies the approved identity, art direction, voice, assets, and references while building the campaign.
03
Every design remains editable. Refine the result, resize it for each channel, localize it, and add approved work back as evidence for future generations.
CONTROL WITHOUT BOTTLENECKS
Marketers can maintain the brand and generate campaign work without relying on memory or repeated design requests. Brand teams keep ownership of the rules, references, and approvals that shape the output.
Everyone works from the same current guidance and approved assets.
Choose who can view, contribute, curate, and approve brand material.
AI applies your visual and verbal direction while campaign work is generated.
Designers can refine typography, images, layouts, and vector elements before publishing.
Approved work can become a reference for future campaigns and new formats.
Missing rules and assets become actionable work instead of hidden inconsistency.
Turn the brand knowledge your team maintains into editable campaign designs Linearity AI can generate at scale.