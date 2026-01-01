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Generate on-brand.
Every time.

Give Linearity AI your brand guidelines, assets, and creative direction. Generate editable campaign designs that already look and sound like your brand.

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Built for brand, creative, and marketing teams
Meta
Google
SumUp
Apple
Adobe
Logo 6
Logo 7
Logo 8
Meta
Google
SumUp
Apple
Adobe
Logo 6
Logo 7
Logo 8
Meta
Google
SumUp
Apple
Adobe
Logo 6
Logo 7
Logo 8
1
Source of brand truth
100%
On-brand by default
40+
Markets and languages
10x
Faster campaign production

One place for your
brand guidelines.

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Give AI the full brand context.

Guidelines, assets, voice, and creative direction guide every generation.

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Update once. Apply everywhere.

Marketers maintain the brand system. New AI outputs use the current rules.

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Generate on-brand from the start.

Create editable campaign designs for every channel, format, and market.

Your brand rules.
Applied at creation.

Linearity gives AI the same context you give your team. The result is a practical brand system that guides every campaign instead of a static document that gets checked at the end.

Your brand system

Understood once

Logo and identityLogo and identity
Colors and typeColors and type
Imagery and art directionImagery and art direction
Voice and toneVoice and tone
Do's and don'tsDo's and don'ts
Linearity AI

Linearity AI

Understands and applies your brand

Campaign-ready work

On-brand from the start

Editable campaign designsEditable campaign designs
Consistent channel assetsConsistent channel assets
Approved brand choicesApproved brand choices
Localized creativeLocalized creative
Reusable templatesReusable templates

UNDERSTAND

The rules AI should follow.

Define how generated work should look, sound, and behave. Linearity AI uses these rules when it chooses color, typography, imagery, composition, and language.

Overview
Logo
Colors
Typography
Imagery
Voice and tone
Art direction

One source of brand truth. Every generation aligned.

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DIRECT

Give AI stronger creative direction.

Approved examples, layout references, and iteration guidance show Linearity AI how your brand expresses itself in practice.

Creative components
Iteration guidance
Evidence
Layout references

Generated work that feels intentional and recognizably yours.

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GENERATE

Create with approved brand assets.

Keep logos, images, components, and templates beside the guidance that explains them. AI can use the right material during generation and adaptation.

Logos
Color styles
Type styles
Images
Components
Templates

From brand system to editable campaign design.

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IMPROVE

Strengthen the next generation.

Make missing guidance visible and add approved work as evidence. Brand teams can improve the system as new channels, markets, and use cases appear.

Known gaps
Approved evidence
New markets
Emerging formats

A brand system that gets more useful over time.

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FROM GUIDANCE TO CREATION

Turn one brand brief into campaign-ready designs.

01

Build the AI brand context

Connect a website or add existing guidelines and assets. Linearity organizes them into structured context that people can maintain and AI can use.

02

Generate from the brand

Start with a brief and select the brand. Linearity AI applies the approved identity, art direction, voice, assets, and references while building the campaign.

03

Edit, adapt, and improve

Every design remains editable. Refine the result, resize it for each channel, localize it, and add approved work back as evidence for future generations.

CONTROL WITHOUT BOTTLENECKS

Scale AI creation.
Keep the brand in control.

Marketers can maintain the brand and generate campaign work without relying on memory or repeated design requests. Brand teams keep ownership of the rules, references, and approvals that shape the output.

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Shared source of truth

Shared source of truth

Everyone works from the same current guidance and approved assets.

Access and ownership

Access and ownership

Choose who can view, contribute, curate, and approve brand material.

Brand-aware generation

Brand-aware generation

AI applies your visual and verbal direction while campaign work is generated.

Editable outputs

Editable outputs

Designers can refine typography, images, layouts, and vector elements before publishing.

Evidence that improves

Evidence that improves

Approved work can become a reference for future campaigns and new formats.

Visible gaps

Visible gaps

Missing rules and assets become actionable work instead of hidden inconsistency.

SecurityBuilt for responsible brand operations
Permissions
Human review
Version clarity
Reusable evidence

Make on-brand AI
the default.

Turn the brand knowledge your team maintains into editable campaign designs Linearity AI can generate at scale.

Living brand guidanceLiving brand guidance
On-brand AI creationOn-brand AI creation
Editable campaign assetsEditable campaign assets
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