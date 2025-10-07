Comparison

Is there a better Jitter alternative?

Discover why creative professionals are choosing Linearity Move over Jitter.

Animate Now For Free

Animate anything in minutes

Linearity Move is revolutionizing the industry by democratizing animation, making it accessible to beginners and seasoned animators alike.

ic-play icon
A more powerful alternative to Jitter
ic-animated icon
Animate in a few clicks
ic-import-tab icon
Easily Import Existing Designs
Learn more about Move

Why choose Linearity Move over Jitter?

Jitter is a simple, browser-based tool that helps you animate UI and marketing content fast. But when you need more control, quality and speed, Linearity Move is the clear step up.

Linearity Move gives you professional animation tools, perfect for animating a logo, building out product scenes or crafting high-fidelity motion for social content.

Unlike browser-based tools like Jitter, Linearity Move runs natively on Apple devices, so you get faster exports, no lagging, high-resolution playback in real-time. Linearity Move gives you a smooth, precise animation experience from start to finish.

Animate Now For Free

Features

Jitter

Web-based tool

ic-close iconic-select icon

Native performance

ic-select iconic-close icon

Precise keyframe editing

ic-select iconic-close icon

MP4 / MOV / GIF exports

ic-select iconic-close icon

Vector-first functionality

ic-select iconic-close icon

Design and animate in one space

ic-select iconic-close icon

Offline access

ic-select iconic-close icon

Shared workspaces

ic-select iconic-close icon

Apple Pencil support (iPad)

ic-select iconic-close icon

4K and high-frame-rate support

ic-select iconic-close icon
Move Interface

Why Move is better

Linearity Move simplifies the animation process — no motion design experience required. Its intuitive interface lets you create smooth animations just by moving objects on the canvas.

Import vector files seamlessly from Figma, Adobe Illustrator, Sketch, or Linearity Curve. Layers and groups are preserved for easier editing and animation.

Work with audio, video, SVGs, and images, and export in MP4, MOV, GIF, or any resolution you need.

Choose from high-quality templates, apply effects quickly with presets, and stay organized with folders and shared workspaces.

Dynamic design in motion

Introducing the Linearity design suite, a groundbreaking design and animation toolkit for graphic artists, illustrators, and social media content creators. Intuitive Motion Design for iPad & Mac

Design and Animate Mode

Design and animate – all in one place. Skip software switching and achieve efficient scene editing in Design mode while seamlessly recording object changes in Animate mode.

Figma Plugin

Export your Figma designs with the Linearity plugin. Seamlessly export, refine, and add motion to your Figma projects.

Presets

Effortlessly and swiftly apply pre-made animation effects to elements for intricate and dynamic movements.

Flawless animations every time

Jitter, as a browser-based tool, is convenien, but it can struggle with performance, lacks native support, and doesn’t offer high-resolution exports or advanced vector animation capabilities.

Linearity Move, on the other hand, delivers a seamless native experience across iPad and Mac, powered by optimized performance and precise Apple Pencil integration. Linearity Move ensures smooth playback, high-DPI visuals, and exports that meet professional standards whether you’re animating for social, product, or brand.

  • Native Apple performance—no browser lag or slowdowns
  • Built-in vector animation support for crisp, scalable visuals
  • High-quality exports in MP4, MOV, or GIF up to 4K resolution

#MadeWithMove

Netflix
iPhone
Rolex
Koto
Bumble
Aike
The Economist
Snap

What people are saying about Linearity Move...

Auto-animate has been great. Now we can take design assets and animate them in minutes.

Luke, CMO at Norrsken
name surname

Let your animation adventure begin

Browse our animated templates
koraidon
wave
08
festival
uppy-brand
film-festival
template-social-ashley
burger-tabea

Frequently-asked questions

Have more questions? Visit our FAQs page.

Intuitive motion design

Animate anything in minutes on iPad & Mac.

Animate For Free
Blog Cta Image

Compare us with other apps

Alt images

vs

Figma

Alt images

vs

After Effects

Alt images

vs

After Effects

Alt images

vs

Procreate

Alt images

vs

Canva

Alt images

vs

Adobe Illustrator

Alt images

vs

Affinity Designer

Alt images

vs

Inkscape

Get started with Linearity today

Get started
illus-1

Is there a better alternative to After Effects?

Discover why creative professionals are choosing Linearity Move After Effects

Burgers modern red orange design in linearity curve