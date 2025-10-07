Jitter is a simple, browser-based tool that helps you animate UI and marketing content fast. But when you need more control, quality and speed, Linearity Move is the clear step up.

Linearity Move gives you professional animation tools, perfect for animating a logo, building out product scenes or crafting high-fidelity motion for social content.

Unlike browser-based tools like Jitter, Linearity Move runs natively on Apple devices, so you get faster exports, no lagging, high-resolution playback in real-time. Linearity Move gives you a smooth, precise animation experience from start to finish.