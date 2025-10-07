Is there a better Jitter alternative?
Animate anything in minutes
Linearity Move is revolutionizing the industry by democratizing animation, making it accessible to beginners and seasoned animators alike.
A more powerful alternative to Jitter
Animate in a few clicks
Easily Import Existing Designs
Why choose Linearity Move over Jitter?
Jitter is a simple, browser-based tool that helps you animate UI and marketing content fast. But when you need more control, quality and speed, Linearity Move is the clear step up.
Linearity Move gives you professional animation tools, perfect for animating a logo, building out product scenes or crafting high-fidelity motion for social content.
Unlike browser-based tools like Jitter, Linearity Move runs natively on Apple devices, so you get faster exports, no lagging, high-resolution playback in real-time. Linearity Move gives you a smooth, precise animation experience from start to finish.
Features
Jitter
Web-based tool
Native performance
Precise keyframe editing
MP4 / MOV / GIF exports
Vector-first functionality
Design and animate in one space
Offline access
Shared workspaces
Apple Pencil support (iPad)
4K and high-frame-rate support
Why Move is better
Linearity Move simplifies the animation process — no motion design experience required. Its intuitive interface lets you create smooth animations just by moving objects on the canvas.
Import vector files seamlessly from Figma, Adobe Illustrator, Sketch, or Linearity Curve. Layers and groups are preserved for easier editing and animation.
Work with audio, video, SVGs, and images, and export in MP4, MOV, GIF, or any resolution you need.
Choose from high-quality templates, apply effects quickly with presets, and stay organized with folders and shared workspaces.
Dynamic design in motion
Introducing the Linearity design suite, a groundbreaking design and animation toolkit for graphic artists, illustrators, and social media content creators.
Design and Animate Mode
Figma Plugin
Presets
Flawless animations every time
#MadeWithMove
What people are saying about Linearity Move...
Auto-animate has been great. Now we can take design assets and animate them in minutes.
Intuitive motion design
