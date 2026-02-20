ic-home iconTemplates HubAnimated TemplatesColorful Text Animation IG Post
Image

Colorful Text Animation IG Post

Animated Templates

1080x1080

Open template

Design details

Introducing Colorful Text Animation IG Post the animated template that breathes life into your words with a burst of neon-colored backgrounds. This dynamic template features an array of vibrant hues, each serving as a captivating canvas for various animated texts. Watch as your messages come alive, dancing and pulsating with energy across these vivid backdrops. Whether it's quotes, announcements, or engaging content, the Colorful Text Animation IG Post template transforms your posts into visually stunning creations that captivate and resonate with your audience. Embrace the power of color and motion to amplify your message in a way that's bold, vibrant, and impossible to ignore.

Published on:

Related

Industry

Marketing Teams, Creative Agencies, Creative Teams

Topics

Layout templates

Style

Simple, Neon, Minimalist, Typography

How to open Linearity Templates

All Linearity templates are conveniently located on your Workspace home screen.

  • Open Linearity Curve or Move.
  • Select “All templates” to explore the three collections: Business, Events, and Social Media.
  • Templates are displayed as thumbnails, offering a quick preview of their style and layout.
  • Tap on your chosen template to see it in full. You can zoom in on this preview screen to see all the details.
  • Tap the “Use Template” button to open it in the Editor.

How to edit Linearity Templates

It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.

Change up the colors, add your own message with the Text Tool, and swap out any images with your won.

You can also tap into other intuitive features, such as AI backgrounds, the Brush Tool, Pen Tool, Shape Builder, Auto Trace, and more to add even more personal touches to each template.

In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!

Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using templates. Download Curve and download Move.

Get started with Linearity today.

Get Started
v2