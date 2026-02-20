ic-home iconTemplates HubAnimated TemplatesIllustrative Pastel Animation Post
Experience the charm of creativity with our "Illustrative Pastel Animation Post" Instagram template! This animation presents a delightful vector design reminiscent of a notebook page, adorned with lively pastel colors that exude energy and vibrancy.

Tailored for social media marketing, this motion design template features creative animations and simple typography, creating a visually captivating experience. Perfect for product reviews, promotions, or ads, its cool and energetic animations infuse a happy and vibrant atmosphere into your posts.

Designed to enhance your social media presence, this template offers a unique blend of simplicity and creativity. Whether it's for business presentations, annual reports, or corporate profiles, this animated template effortlessly elevates your content, bringing a burst of joyful pastel animation to your audience's feed. Download now and enliven your posts with cool, animated visuals!

Industry

Tech, Companies/Startups, Creative Teams, Creative Agencies, Marketing Teams

Topics

Ad banners, Product Review

Style

Illustrative, Pastel, Colorful, Typography

How to open Linearity Templates

All Linearity templates are conveniently located on your Workspace home screen.

  • Open Linearity Curve or Move.
  • Select “All templates” to explore the three collections: Business, Events, and Social Media.
  • Templates are displayed as thumbnails, offering a quick preview of their style and layout.
  • Tap on your chosen template to see it in full. You can zoom in on this preview screen to see all the details.
  • Tap the “Use Template” button to open it in the Editor.

How to edit Linearity Templates

It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.

Change up the colors, add your own message with the Text Tool, and swap out any images with your won.

You can also tap into other intuitive features, such as AI backgrounds, the Brush Tool, Pen Tool, Shape Builder, Auto Trace, and more to add even more personal touches to each template.

In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!

Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using templates. Download Curve and download Move.

