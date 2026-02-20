App Preview iPad

Design details
You can fully customize this template in Linearity Curve. Swap in your own device mockups, update the background gradient to match your brand, or fine-tune the typography to suit your message. Then, with Linearity Move, you can adjust animation timing, edit transitions, or add effects to create a smooth, engaging flow that highlights your product.
This template is perfect for app launch videos, product demos, or portfolio pieces. It gives your work a premium presentation and helps your audience focus on what matters most — your product in action.
Apple’s logo/picture/likeness is used for illustrative purposes only and does not imply endorsement or affiliation with our products/services. All trademarks, logos, and brand names are the property of their respective owners. This template features materials protected by the Fair Use guidelines of Section 107 of the Copyright Act. All rights reserved to the copyright owners.
Industry
Small business, Tech, Marketing, Education, Fashion, Companies/Startups, Travel, Creative Agencies, Creative Teams, Marketing Teams
Topics
Product Review, Ad banners, Layout templates, Tech
Style
Gradient, Black, Minimalist, Corporate
How to open Linearity Templates
All Linearity templates are conveniently located on your Workspace home screen.
- Open Linearity Curve or Move.
- Select “All templates” to explore the three collections: Business, Events, and Social Media.
- Templates are displayed as thumbnails, offering a quick preview of their style and layout.
- Tap on your chosen template to see it in full. You can zoom in on this preview screen to see all the details.
- Tap the “Use Template” button to open it in the Editor.
How to edit Linearity Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Change up the colors, add your own message with the Text Tool, and swap out any images with your won.
You can also tap into other intuitive features, such as AI backgrounds, the Brush Tool, Pen Tool, Shape Builder, Auto Trace, and more to add even more personal touches to each template.
In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!
Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using templates. Download Curve and download Move.