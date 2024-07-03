Design details
This Creative Fashion Business Card template combines soft pastels with lively graphics to showcase your fashion brand's vibe. The front features an eye-catching illustration of a figure with pink hair, making it instantly memorable. On the back, there's space for all your contact details, set against a fun backdrop of starburst designs. It's a modern take on classic style, perfect for leaving a lasting impression at networking events or in customer packages.
Customizing this template is easy with Linearity Curve. You can swap in an image that represents your brand, adjust the colors to match your identity, and add your contact info. For an extra bit of uniqueness, use Linearity Move to animate elements like the stars or your brand name, creating an engaging digital business card.
By personalizing this template, you'll have something that not only shares your details but also speaks volumes about the creativity and innovation your brand stands for.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Small business
Topics
Beauty
Style
Pastel, Geometric, Photographic
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity