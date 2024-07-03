ic-home iconTemplates HubBusiness CardFashion Business Card Template
This Creative Fashion Business Card template combines soft pastels with lively graphics to showcase your fashion brand's vibe. The front features an eye-catching illustration of a figure with pink hair, making it instantly memorable. On the back, there's space for all your contact details, set against a fun backdrop of starburst designs. It's a modern take on classic style, perfect for leaving a lasting impression at networking events or in customer packages.

Customizing this template is easy with Linearity Curve. You can swap in an image that represents your brand, adjust the colors to match your identity, and add your contact info. For an extra bit of uniqueness, use Linearity Move to animate elements like the stars or your brand name, creating an engaging digital business card.

By personalizing this template, you'll have something that not only shares your details but also speaks volumes about the creativity and innovation your brand stands for.

Industry

Small business

Topics

Beauty

Style

Pastel, Geometric, Photographic

