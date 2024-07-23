Get ready to level up your networking game with an awesome business card design tutorial by the talented Will Patterson. In this tutorial, you'll dive into the world of design trends and create a sleek business. Will keeps it simple yet stylish, guiding you through every step with his signature charm.

Learn the art of setting up the perfect business card document and creating custom guides to avoid any cut-off mishaps. Get your typography game on point as Will shares tips on font selection and visual hierarchy. Add a touch of creativity with shapes, grids, and icons to make your card stand out from the crowd.

By the end, you'll have a professional and attention-grabbing business card that will leave a lasting impression. So, get your creative juices flowing and let's design a business card that reflects your unique style!