How to design your business card

Marketing

How to design your business card

Revamp your business card design with tips from a graphic designer.

⚠️ Vectornator is now Linearity Curve. In the video, the previous Vectornator interface is displayed.

What you’ll learn

Does your business card look like it's from 2000 or later? Here are some tips from the master himself, Will Paterson.

Educational value

Get ready to level up your networking game with an awesome business card design tutorial by the talented Will Patterson. In this tutorial, you'll dive into the world of design trends and create a sleek business. Will keeps it simple yet stylish, guiding you through every step with his signature charm.

Learn the art of setting up the perfect business card document and creating custom guides to avoid any cut-off mishaps. Get your typography game on point as Will shares tips on font selection and visual hierarchy. Add a touch of creativity with shapes, grids, and icons to make your card stand out from the crowd.

By the end, you'll have a professional and attention-grabbing business card that will leave a lasting impression. So, get your creative juices flowing and let's design a business card that reflects your unique style!

