Fashion Designer Business Card Template

This business card template is a bold statement piece, artfully combining the fluidity of fashion with the structure of a professional card. It features an intricate pattern of flowing lines in teal and orange, set against a dark background that allows the white text to pop. The design is both eye-catching and informative, offering a snapshot of creativity and elegance for fashion professionals looking to make a memorable impression.

Tailor this template using Linearity Curve to mirror your brand's unique flair. Adjust the color scheme to align with your collections, personalize the text with your details, and if you wish to add a unique twist, animate the swirling patterns with Linearity Move, giving a glimpse of the movement and grace inherent in your designs.

Utilizing this card, you're handing out more than your contact information. You're delivering a piece of your creative vision. Personalizing this template will leave your clients with not just a way to reach you, but a lasting impression of your distinctive style and brand ethos.

How to download Linearity Curve Templates

  • Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
  • Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
  • With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
  • No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.

How to use Linearity Curve Templates

It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity

