Furniture Business Card Template

Design details
This business card template is a nod to the Bauhaus design philosophy, where form follows function with a playful twist. It boasts a crisp, white background accented with a bold coral hue and deep blue, punctuated by geometric shapes and lines that give a sense of movement and balance. It's designed for the modern furniture business that values clean lines and an artistic approach to their branding.
Personalizing this template in Linearity Curve is straightforward. You can match the color palette to your brand's aesthetic, choose new fonts, or shuffle the geometric elements for a fresh layout. With Linearity Move, you have the opportunity to animate these shapes, adding a layer of dynamic interaction that could mimic the functionality of the furniture you design or sell.
A well-designed business card is your first handshake in the industry. After customizing this template, you'll have a pocket-sized billboard that represents your brand's commitment to design excellence. It's not just a card, it's a conversation starter that embodies the creativity and precision of your work, ensuring you leave a memorable impression at every introduction.
Published on:
Industry
Small business
Topics
Ad banners
Style
Geometric, Colorful, Icon
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity