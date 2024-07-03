ic-home iconTemplates HubBusiness CardPastel Shapes Business Card
Pastel Shapes Business Card

Business Card

1098x648

Design details

Make a lasting impression with our one-of-a-kind business card template. Uniquely tailored to reflect your brand's personality, this template combines creativity and professionalism to ensure your business cards stand out and leave a memorable impact on potential clients and partners.

Industry

Small business

Topics

Ad banners

Style

Geometric, Colorful

How to download Linearity Curve Templates

  • Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
  • Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
  • With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
  • No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.

How to use Linearity Curve Templates

It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity

How to design your business card

