ic-home iconTemplates HubBusiness CardRestaurant Business Card Template
Image
Image

Restaurant Business Card Template

Business Card

648x1098

Open template

Design details

Crafted for culinary professionals, this business card template captures attention with its playful yet bold design. The dark backdrop serves as the perfect canvas for the bright orange and purple accents, forming abstract shapes that suggest creativity and flavor. At the center, a whimsical plate icon with cutlery and a friendly, crossed-out face sets a casual, approachable tone, embodying the fusion of fun and food.

Customize this template with Linearity Curve's flexible design options. Swap in your restaurant's colors, update the icon to reflect your cuisine, and add your personal touch with unique typography. Then, bring your card to life with Linearity Move, animating the abstract shapes to dance around your details, ensuring your card won't just be noticed – it'll be remembered.

This template is your ticket to making a flavorful statement in the competitive food industry. It's not just a card, it's a conversation piece, a memorable introduction to your brand that promises an experience as dynamic as the design itself. Hand these out and watch as your tables fill – because a great meal, like a great design, starts with a single, irresistible invitation.

Published on:

Related

Industry

Small business

Topics

Restaurant

Style

Black, Illustrative, Geometric, Happy, Icon

How to download Linearity Curve Templates

  • Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
  • Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
  • With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
  • No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.

How to use Linearity Curve Templates

It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity

Boost Your Design Skills with our Tutorials and Templates

Template Card

How to design your business card

Durations:

11:18

Get started with Linearity today.

Get Started
v2