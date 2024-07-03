Salon Business Card Template

Design details
This business card template for a hair salon merges functionality with a sleek, modern aesthetic. The dark green background paired with vibrant pink details makes for a striking contrast that's sure to catch the eye. The whimsical curls in the design elements add a creative touch that reflects the artistry of hair styling, making it ideal for salons that want to convey a sense of elegance and contemporary style.
Customization is simple with Linearity Curve, allowing you to infuse the template with your salon's unique brand identity. You can modify the color palette, switch up the typography, or even animate the design elements with Linearity Move to give your business card a dynamic edge that stands out in a stack.
In the end, this business card serves as a stylist's introduction, an invitation to a world of beauty and care. After personalizing this template, you'll have a powerful marketing tool that not only shares your contact information but also captures the essence of your brand, ensuring that potential clients remember and choose your salon for their next hair appointment.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Small business
Topics
Beauty
Style
Minimalist
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity