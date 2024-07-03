Design details
This brand identity poster template, draped in soft peach gradients and accented with coral highlights, offers a serene yet striking canvas for brand messaging. The subtle starburst elements add a dynamic touch to the overall simplicity of the design, making it a perfect fit for beauty and wellness brands looking to convey elegance and calm in their advertisements or in-store displays.
As a Linearity Curve user, you'll find customizing this template a breeze. Use the tool's color wheel to match the hues with your brand's palette or employ the shape builder to tweak the starburst designs for a unique touch. If you're looking to add motion, Linearity Move makes it easy to animate elements, giving life to your message and ensuring it stands out in a crowded marketplace.
When you put this template to work, you're not just sharing a message. You're offering an experience. It's about connecting with your audience on a visual and emotional level. The final piece will be a refined, serene poster that echoes the quality and ethos of your brand, inviting customers into a world where your products are the stars.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Marketing
Topics
Ad banners
Style
Pastel, Simple, Warm, Geometric, Minimalist
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity