Collage Mother’s Day Postcard Template

This postcard strikes a balance between heartfelt sentiment and artistic flair. It pairs a black-and-white photo of a tender moment between a mother and child with a splash of coral color. The flying birds give a sense of freedom and the casual script adds a personal touch. It's perfect for thanking moms who appreciate a blend of classic and modern design.

With Linearity Curve, designers can swap out the photo for a personalized image and change the coral backdrop to match. Fonts are easy to update, ensuring the message hits the right note. For those wanting to add motion, Linearity Move can animate the birds or make the script appear to be written in real time, adding an extra layer of customization.

This postcard is a tool for expressing gratitude in a way that feels both personal and stylish. It allows designers to create a meaningful piece that stands out and feels as unique as the relationship it celebrates. Use it, and you craft not just a card, but a keepsake that conveys thanks in a memorable way.