Let It Snow Greeting Card Template

This greeting card template offers a vintage nod to holiday cheer with its starburst snowflakes set against a creamy backdrop. The bold 'LET IT SNOW' text in a classic serif font commands attention, encased in a deep green banner that anchors the design. This card is the perfect canvas for sending warm wishes with a touch of retro style during the festive season.
Using Linearity Curve, you can customize this template to your heart’s content. Change the text to your holiday message, tweak the color palette to match your brand, or add your own icons and logos to make it truly one of a kind. For those looking to add a little animation, Linearity Move makes it simple to let the snowflakes gently fall or to make the text twinkle, adding a lively dimension to your holiday greetings.
When you send out this card, you’re not just sharing holiday wishes, you’re delivering a piece of art that evokes the cozy nostalgia of Christmases past. It's an opportunity to stand out in the season's flood of greetings with a design that’s both heartfelt and stylishly timeless.
Christmas, New Year
Pattern, Abstract, Typography, Geometric, Vintage
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity