Mother’s Day Floral Postcard Template

Design details
This Mother's Day postcard pairs a bouquet of warm-toned flowers with a simple, bold message. The design marries the softness of the florals with the strength of straight-lined text, striking a balance that's perfect for today's moms—strong, loving, and full of life.
You can make this card feel like it was picked just for her with Linearity Curve. Play with the colors to mirror her favorite shades or choose a font that captures her spirit. And if you want to add a touch of movement, Linearity Move lets you animate the flowers to make them bloom on the screen, or have the greeting drift in like a gentle hug.
This card is a small token that delivers a big message. It's a way to show your mom she's loved not just on Mother's Day, but every day. Your personal touches make it more than a card—it's a heartfelt reminder of your appreciation that she can keep and treasure.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Events, Entertainment
Topics
Entertainment, Events, Print
Style
Illustrative, Vintage, Colorful, Warm, Pastel, Nature, Photographic
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity