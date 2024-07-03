Mother’s Day Tea Postcard Template

Design details
This postcard features a cheery tea bag character that brings a quirky touch to telling Mom she's terrific. With its light-hearted doodle and pastel hues, it's an inviting design for a Mother's Day greeting or a just-because surprise to make her smile.
It's simple to make this card your own with Linearity Curve. Adjust the colors to match your mom's taste, swap out the font to something that speaks to her style, or add a special note to the back. If you want to add movement, Linearity Move lets you animate the heart or have the tea bag appear to dip into an unseen cup, creating a charming effect that enhances the pun.
This card isn't just a playful message; it's a personal touch that says you know what makes her happy. Customize it, and it becomes a small, unique gift that tells her she's appreciated in the most delightful way.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Events, Entertainment
Topics
Entertainment, Events, Print
Style
Illustrative, Simple, Warm, Pastel, Happy
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity