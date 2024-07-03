Mother’s Day Tea Postcard Template

This postcard features a cheery tea bag character that brings a quirky touch to telling Mom she's terrific. With its light-hearted doodle and pastel hues, it's an inviting design for a Mother's Day greeting or a just-because surprise to make her smile.

It's simple to make this card your own with Linearity Curve. Adjust the colors to match your mom's taste, swap out the font to something that speaks to her style, or add a special note to the back. If you want to add movement, Linearity Move lets you animate the heart or have the tea bag appear to dip into an unseen cup, creating a charming effect that enhances the pun.

This card isn't just a playful message; it's a personal touch that says you know what makes her happy. Customize it, and it becomes a small, unique gift that tells her she's appreciated in the most delightful way.