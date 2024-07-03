Coffee Packaging Design Template

ic-home iconTemplates HubPractice fileCoffee Packaging Design Template
This template is a striking practice file for budding and seasoned graphic designers alike, showcasing a vibrant coffee packaging design. The bold purple backdrop serves as a canvas for the playful orange coffee bean pattern, invoking a sense of energy and creativity. The modern sans-serif typography balances the vivacious design, clearly presenting the product as a light roast from Ethiopia. It's a practical example for designers to refine their skills in creating packaging that's as dynamic as the product inside.

With Linearity Curve, you have the flexibility to tweak this template to perfection. You can experiment with color variations to reflect different roasts, adjust the layout to accommodate various packaging sizes, or switch up the typography to match your brand's voice. Linearity Move can then bring the design to life, perhaps by animating the beans to simulate a pour, enhancing the visual appeal for presentations or client pitches.

When you use this template, you're not just practicing design - you're honing the art of storytelling through packaging. The skills you develop can set the stage for creating compelling, shelf-ready designs that turn first-time buyers into loyal customers. Your final product will not only look professional but also resonate with the craft and care that go into every cup of coffee.

How to download Linearity Curve Templates

  • Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
  • Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
  • With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
  • No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.

How to use Linearity Curve Templates

It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity

