Sculpt designs with the Shape Builder Tool
Linearity Curve’s dynamic Shape Builder Tool allows you to quickly sculpt complex designs from multiple shapes.
Draw with shapes
The efficient and intuitive Shape Builder Tool encourages you to think outside the box (literally). It allows you to sculpt complex logos, illustrations, and more by merging and subtracting overlapping areas of multiple shapes.
Shape up your logo ideas
When starting a logo design project, it’s often difficult to know where to begin. The Shape Builder Tool provides a quick and alternative method to jumpstart your ideas. Rather than meticulously draw straight lines or curves, start by quickly laying down overlapping circles, polygons, or rectangles. The goal is to form your logo design using the intersecting sections of these shapes.
Jumpstart your design workflow
Are you ready to explore Linearity Curve’s powerful tools and features?
Shape Builder Tool vs other tools
Unlike other tools, the Shape Builder Tool in Linearity Curve simplifies vector editing for graphic designers, offering an intuitive approach to shape combination and path unification.
Instead of laboriously drawing lines and curves, experiment with overlapping shapes, polygons, or rectangles to craft unique logos and illustrations.
Features
Other tools
Merge and erase modes
Innovative path unification
Simplified vector editing
1 million+ high-resolution images
Choose from a library of free photos to use in your designs.
1k+ design templates
Launch your ideas faster with free, ready-to-use templates.
80k+ royalty-free icons
Drop these vector elements straight into your document.
Explore other Linearity Curve tools
Linearity Curve’s powerful suite of tools makes design fast and intuitive. You can create user interfaces, social media posts, logos, lettering, and print designs, all in the same tool. Then bring your designs to life by animating them in Linearity Move.