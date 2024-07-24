Curve Features

Sculpt designs with the Shape Builder Tool

Linearity Curve’s dynamic Shape Builder Tool allows you to quickly sculpt complex designs from multiple shapes.

What is the Shape Builder Tool?

Draw with shapes

The efficient and intuitive Shape Builder Tool encourages you to think outside the box (literally). It allows you to sculpt complex logos, illustrations, and more by merging and subtracting overlapping areas of multiple shapes.

Shape up your logo ideas

When starting a logo design project, it’s often difficult to know where to begin. The Shape Builder Tool provides a quick and alternative method to jumpstart your ideas. Rather than meticulously draw straight lines or curves, start by quickly laying down overlapping circles, polygons, or rectangles. The goal is to form your logo design using the intersecting sections of these shapes.

Switch between Merge Mode and Erase Mode to combine and subtract areas of your design. Use Merge Mode to draw over the intersecting areas of your shapes. Then, switch to Erase Mode to remove unnecessary areas.

The Shape Builder tool is an innovative feature that can seem unusual at first glance. However, with just a little bit of practice, you'll soon realize that it allows you to work much more efficiently.

Jumpstart your design workflow

Are you ready to explore Linearity Curve’s powerful tools and features?

Shape Builder Tool vs other tools

Unlike other tools, the Shape Builder Tool in Linearity Curve simplifies vector editing for graphic designers, offering an intuitive approach to shape combination and path unification.

Instead of laboriously drawing lines and curves, experiment with overlapping shapes, polygons, or rectangles to craft unique logos and illustrations.

Merge and erase modes

Innovative path unification

Simplified vector editing

Explore other Linearity Curve tools

Linearity Curve’s powerful suite of tools makes design fast and intuitive. You can create user interfaces, social media posts, logos, lettering, and print designs, all in the same tool. Then bring your designs to life by animating them in Linearity Move.

Brush Tool

Background Removal

Pen Tool

Auto Trace

