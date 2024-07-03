Arrivals Facebook Cover Template

Design details
This Facebook Cover template is a fresh take for fashion boutiques and retailers announcing their latest collection. With a bold juxtaposition of purple geometric shapes against a soft blue backdrop, the template features a central fashion photograph that's all flair and drama, highlighted by the 'NEW ARRIVALS' sticker in a standout yellow circle. It's a modern, dynamic design that captures the essence of new trends and stylish discoveries.
Adapt this template to your brand with Linearity Curve, which allows for easy swapping of the featured image to showcase your latest fashion pieces. The colors can be altered to match the season's palette, and the text can be customized to align with your brand's voice. Consider bringing the design to life with Linearity Move by animating the geometric shapes or the 'NEW ARRIVALS' badge to create a sense of excitement and movement.
Leveraging this cover, you set the stage for what's in store: a curated selection of the latest trends that your audience will eagerly anticipate. It's not just a cover, but a conversation starter, a visual invitation to explore your newest offerings. By personalizing and animating this template, you transform your Facebook page into a vibrant showcase that echoes the energy of your brand and the fresh appeal of your new arrivals.
Published on:
Industry
Fashion
Topics
Ad banners, Product Review
Style
Minimalist, Warm, Happy, Colorful, Photographic
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity