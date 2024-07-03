Authenticity Facebook Cover Template

Design details
The 'Be Real' Facebook cover template offers a refreshing simplicity with its monochromatic blue palette and organic, overlapping circle design. The minimalist approach, combined with modern typography, speaks to a clear and authentic brand message.Designed with Linearity Curve, this template can be customized to fit your brand's voice. Adjust the hues to match your company colors, or change the text to convey your unique message. Using Linearity Move, add subtle animations to the circles, making your cover not just seen, but felt.
This template is perfect for businesses and individuals aiming to project transparency and trustworthiness. By customizing this design, you’ll craft an online identity that resonates with genuine connection, leaving a lasting impression on your audience.
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity