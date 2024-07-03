ic-home iconTemplates HubFacebook CoverCocktail Time Facebook Cover Template
Cocktail Time Facebook Cover Template

Facebook Cover

820x312

This Facebook Cover template is a toast to the art of mixology, featuring a bartender in action against a backdrop of classic curves and a spirited color palette. The phrase 'SIP, SAVOR & REVEL' pops against the image, inviting viewers to explore the world of cocktails and conviviality. It's an ideal pick for bars, restaurants, or social media pages dedicated to the craft of cocktails and the joy of sharing a drink.

Tailoring this template to your brand’s style is simple with Linearity Curve. You can pour your personality into every aspect—change the image to showcase your own bartender or signature drink, mix up the colors to reflect your establishment's ambiance, and update the slogan to echo your unique message. For a touch of animation, Linearity Move can bring the scene to life, perhaps with the glint of a glass or the twirl of a stirrer, to engage your audience instantly.

By customizing this template, you're extending an invitation to a virtual happy hour on your Facebook page. It's a preview of the atmosphere patrons can expect and the flavors they can anticipate. It's not just a cover photo, it's the opening note to the experience you provide—a place where stories unfold over finely crafted drinks.

How to download Linearity Curve Templates

  • Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
  • Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
  • With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
  • No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.

How to use Linearity Curve Templates

It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity

