Gradient Facebook Cover Template

Design details
Set a lively tone for your Facebook page with this radiant cover template. The seamless gradient from pink to yellow exudes positivity and stands out in a social media landscape. It's a versatile choice for brands and influencers looking to inject vibrancy and warmth into their online presence.
Tailoring this template to your brand is effortless with Linearity Curve. You can shift the color gradient to reflect your brand palette or add text and icons to convey your message. With Linearity Move, animate the gradient to gently flow or introduce floating elements that capture your audience's attention.
Using this template, you create more than just a colorful background, you establish a mood that invites engagement and reflects your brand's vitality. It's a backdrop that promises fresh content and a vibrant community, perfect for anyone aiming to make a bright and bold statement.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Small business, Marketing
Topics
Entertainment
Style
Gradient, Colorful
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity