Scribble Sales Facebook Cover Template

Design details
Infuse your Facebook page with the energetic vibe of this sales-oriented cover design, featuring playful scribbles and geometric shapes. The pastel color palette, including lavender, soft yellow, and peach, sets a friendly and approachable tone, while the bold sunburst and overlapping circles draw the eye to the central theme of 'SALES'. This cover is perfect for retailers, e-commerce sites, or any business gearing up for a promotional event, aiming to create a buzz with a touch of whimsy and creativity.
Personalize this template to your sales campaign using Linearity Curve by altering text, colors, and graphics to mirror your brand's aesthetic. Envision your logo taking the spotlight or crafting a compelling call-to-action where the word 'SALES' sits. With Linearity Move, add an extra layer of excitement by animating elements like the scribble or the shapes, creating a sense of motion that can entice your audience and set your page apart from static backgrounds.
Deploying this template on your Facebook cover space is more than just an aesthetic update, it's a strategic move. It's your visual shoutout that a sale is on the horizon, ready to convert page visits into revenue. Your cover becomes an active participant in your marketing efforts, creating an inviting digital storefront that speaks directly to potential customers scrolling through their feed.
Published on:
Industry
Marketing, Small business
Topics
Ad banners
Style
Happy, Colorful, Illustrative
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity