New Year Layout Instagram Post

Design details

This Instagram Post template has a modern design with a dark background and a prominent gray, rounded rectangle in the center. At the top, "2024" is displayed in bold text, followed by space for your custom message. The bottom of the rectangle features a curved area for an additional tagline. This clean layout is perfect for year-end messages, new year promotions, or important announcements.

Customizing this template using Linearity Curve is easy. Replace the placeholder text with your own message and tagline. Adjust the font style and size to match your brand’s look. You can also change the background and rectangle colors to fit your brand’s palette. With Linearity Move, you can animate the text to create an engaging and dynamic post.

This template helps you create a professional Instagram Post that clearly communicates your message. It’s designed for quick and easy customization, allowing you to produce polished content efficiently. Use this template to make your brand’s announcements or promotions stand out and capture your audience’s attention.

How to open Linearity Templates

All Linearity templates are conveniently located on your Workspace home screen.

  • Open Linearity Curve or Move.
  • Select “All templates” to explore the three collections: Business, Events, and Social Media.
  • Templates are displayed as thumbnails, offering a quick preview of their style and layout.
  • Tap on your chosen template to see it in full. You can zoom in on this preview screen to see all the details.
  • Tap the “Use Template” button to open it in the Editor.

How to edit Linearity Templates

It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.

Change up the colors, add your own message with the Text Tool, and swap out any images with your won.

You can also tap into other intuitive features, such as AI backgrounds, the Brush Tool, Pen Tool, Shape Builder, Auto Trace, and more to add even more personal touches to each template.

In Linearity Move you can also use Auto animate, GIF export, Animation presets and Design and animate mode. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity!

Don't have Linearity Curve or Move yet? Quickly download them to start using templates. Download Curve and download Move.

