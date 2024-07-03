New Year Instagram Story Template

Design details
This Instagram story template rings in the New Year with a playful mix of bold geometry and whimsical imagery. Its vibrant color scheme of pink, green, and a touch of nostalgia with '2024, please be good' makes it perfect for personal and business profiles aiming to share a light-hearted farewell to the past year.
Explore personalization with Linearity Curve, adapting the template's colors to your brand palette or personal preference, swapping out images, and tweaking text to reflect your voice. Add a dynamic countdown or sparkle animations with Linearity Move to truly captivate your followers as they swipe through their stories.
By customizing this template, you're not just crafting a message, you're creating an experience. It's an invitation for your audience to share in the hope and joy of a New Year, with your brand or profile as the congenial host. It’s your story – make it pop, make it memorable, make it yours.
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity