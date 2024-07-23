Academy

Design an Instagram post with Background Removal

Design with Curve

Design an Instagram post with Background Removal

We're going bananas over this brand, spanking feature - Background Removal!

⚠️ Vectornator is now Linearity Curve. In the video, the previous Vectornator interface is displayed.

What you’ll learn

We've got two words from you: Background - Removal. Pixels and vectors have never looked so good together.

Educational value

How can I make a transparent background for a picture? It's as simple as pressing one button and voilà - just like magic now you can elevate all your marketing designs. No more boring posts. No more hussle in creating them. Then easily add a funky illustration or had any background color to finish the design.

In this video tutorial, Aysel will guide you in creating an Instagram promo post in just a couple of minutes using Background Removal feature.

Published on:

Aysel
Aysel
Video Educator

