Event Announcement Twitter Header Template

Design details
Crafted for impact and engagement, this Twitter header template is a versatile canvas for announcing your upcoming events. The design's clean lines and bold typographic layout against a split background of green and white make a confident statement. It’s perfect for event organizers, businesses, or community groups looking to pique interest and invite participation in their latest gathering or celebration.
Personalize this header using Linearity Curve by updating the event name and call to action with your specific details. The neutral color scheme serves as an elegant backdrop for your logo or event imagery, and the geometric shapes can be rearranged to complement your brand's style. For an added layer of interaction, consider using Linearity Move to animate elements like the text or background shapes, bringing the static image to life and grabbing even more attention on Twitter.
This template is more than just a banner, it's a strategic tool designed to capture interest and direct traffic to your event. By customizing it, you create an extension of your event's atmosphere and a warm invitation to your audience. It's about making that first visual impression count and setting the tone for the exceptional experience attendees can expect.
Industry
Marketing
Topics
Ad banners
Style
Geometric, Simple, Minimalist
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity