Inclusivity Graphic Twitter Header Template

Design details
This Twitter header template, with its thoughtful design, invites contemplation on inclusivity. The choice of a pie chart split between vibrant pink and calming green, juxtaposed against a deep black backdrop, symbolizes diversity and unity. The stark question, 'What does inclusivity look like?' challenges viewers to reflect on the topic, making this more than just a header—it's a conversation starter.
Using Linearity Curve, the template can be personalized to represent your organization's commitment to inclusivity. Adjust the color palette to match your brand, or add dynamic elements using Linearity Move to bring the conversation to life through subtle animation—perhaps the chart segments could dynamically fill, representing growth in inclusivity.
Employ this design to position your brand as a thought leader in the push for a more inclusive society. It's a potent tool for sparking dialogue and can be the visual anchor for your campaign on diversity and equity, resonating with values that are increasingly crucial to consumers and partners alike.
Industry
Marketing, Education
Topics
Infographic, Ad banners
Style
Black, Illustrative
