Live Music Twitter Header Template

Design details
This Twitter header template is a vibrant call to action for any live music event. With a backdrop of fiery orange, it features a central silhouette of an artist, arm raised, invoking a sense of excitement and movement, encapsulated by a speech bubble. The bold white text 'LIVE MUSIC' along with the event date '23.06' stands out, ensuring clear communication of the event details. This design is perfect for musicians, venues, or event organizers looking to make a splash on social media with an upcoming concert or music festival.
Using Linearity Curve, fine-tune this header to the tune of your event. Adjust the date, change the artist silhouette to one that matches your headliner, or modify the color palette to align with your event's branding. With Linearity Move at your disposal, add a pulsating beat to the background or have the artist’s silhouette appear to be interacting with the crowd, adding life and a tease of the concert experience to your Twitter profile.
This template sets the stage for an unforgettable event. It's more than just a social media graphic, it's a digital billboard that captures the essence of live music. Customizing this header will amplify your event’s reach, drumming up excitement and anticipation. When fans see your Twitter header, they'll feel the music before they even arrive at the venue.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Marketing, Events
Topics
Ad banners
Style
Simple, Colorful, Photographic
