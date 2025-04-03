ic-home iconPromotional DesignTitle

Title

By Hilary Archer
ic-calendar icon
ic-time icon
1 minute
Blog Page Hero Image

Bring motion in-house

Animate marketing assets in seconds with Linearity Move.

Get Started
Blog Cta Image

Jumpstart your ideas with Linearity Curve

Take your designs to the next level.

Get Started

Get creative with our ready-to-use templates.

Linearity Curve offers templates for every social media platform and various use case templates for posters, business cards, slides, app store screenshots, and more.

Get Started

Ready to create brand assets that pack a punch?

Visit our Academy for free advertising design courses.

Get Started
🦾

You don"t need to draw every single flower petal. You can duplicate the petals by using the Duplicate Mode. (Activate the Selection Tool and then, on the right side of the Tool, tap the second icon from the top to activate the Duplicate Mode.)

Download Component

File Name

4kb

ic-download icon
Step 1
Blog Image

Insight Table

  • Pro tip - You don"t need to draw every single flower petal.
  • You can duplicate the petals by using the Duplicate Mode.
  • (Activate the Selection Tool and then, on the right side of the Tool, tap the second icon from the top to activate the Duplicate Mode.)
Design with Linearity Curve and animate with Linearity Move
Get our software

Pro tip - You don"t need to draw every single flower petal. You can duplicate the petals by using the Duplicate Mode. (Activate the Selection Tool and then, on the right side of the Tool, tap the second icon from the top to activate the Duplicate Mode.)

quote-icon iconblockqute-icon icon
Image

Jumpstart your creative ideas with Linearity Curve and Linearity Move

Download the Linearity suite
Table 1Table 2
Table 3Table 4
Table 5Table 6
Image
Image
Blog Image

Pro tip - You don"t need to draw every single flower petal. You can duplicate the petals by using the Duplicate Mode. (Activate the Selection Tool and then, on the right side of the Tool, tap the second icon from the top to activate the Duplicate Mode.)

Table 1 Table 2
Table 3Table 4
Table 5Table 6

Title

Pro tip - You don"t need to draw every single flower petal. You can duplicate the petals by using the Duplicate Mode. (Activate the Selection Tool and then, on the right side of the Tool, tap the second icon from the top to activate the Duplicate Mode.)

Pro tip - You don"t need to draw every single flower petal.

Blog Image
Blog Image
Blog Image
Blog Image

hello hello link

Image Alt
Image Alt
Image Alt
Image Alt
Image Alt
Image Alt
Image Alt
Image Alt
Image Alt
Title

Description

Logo image

Dribbble •

Author

Reference image

Title

ic-copy icon

Admin

description

Featured Blog Image
Blog Image
Blog Image
Blog Image

Hilary Archer

ic-social icon

Contributing Writer

Hilary is a contributing writer to the Linearity Blog.

bottom-vector
ic-facebook icon
ic-twitter icon
logo-linkedin icon
What to read next
Get started with Linearity today.

Get Started
v2