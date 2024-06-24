5 Apr 2024 Release 5.4.3 Linearity Curve

Precision Designing just got better. Guides Enhancements: Enjoy real-time labels for guides, adherence to rounded numbers for easy alignment, and smart adjustments based on the document's measurement unit for seamless design tweaks. Line Height Control: Experience greater control over text layout with the ability to set line heights below the default value and fine-tune them in points or percentages.We fixed bugs to ensure a smoother user experience.