Animate with Move

Discover dynamic lettering animation in Linearity Move. Import curves, create twinkling stars, and master wave-like text movements. Export and share your animated masterpiece!

    Beginner

    Mac

    Animate with Move

What you’ll learn

Learn to import curves, create twinkling star effects with keyframes, and master dynamic lettering animations.

Educational value

In this Linearity Move tutorial, you'll master lettering animation. Let's start by importing a Curve file, and set a well-organized workspace.

Maddy will lead you through the process of creating captivating star-twinkle effects using fundamental animation elements such as keyframes ic-keyframe icon, rotations ic-rotate icon, and size adjustments ic-fullscreen icon. Additionally, we will delve into important concepts like duplicating keyframes, extending scene duration, and maintaining a structured workflow.

Expand your composition by adding more stars, ensuring each has a unique name. Organize the layers ic-layers-tab icon by placing stars inside the corresponding letter groups.

Advance to the letter animation phase, where you'll learn to move letters precisely—manipulating them vertically and horizontally with precision, and utilizing the shift key for accuracy. Elevate your animation by strategically offsetting letter beginnings to achieve a dynamic wave effect.

Preview your complete lettering animation by moving the Playhead and clicking Play ic-play icon. The result is a smooth wave motion of text with twinkling stars.

Now you're ready to export your video and share your results!

Maddy Zoli
Illustrator

