Animate with Move
Animating UI elements with Linearity Move on iPad
Let's jump into crafting an engaging animation that showcases the interface of a fintech app.
Level
Intermediate
Device
iPad
Category
Animate with Move
What you’ll learn
Discover how to effortlessly animate UI elements with simple adjustments, morphing, and masks.
Educational value
Animated app previews offer a lively snapshot of your app's key features, making it easier to grab attention and generate interest among potential users.
In this tutorial, Maddy demonstrates how to craft a dynamic UI animation using straightforward techniques in Linearity Move.
You'll learn:
- How to start a new document
- How to import files and create scenes
- How to use pins to define the start and end points of your animation.
- How to create animations by changing an object's position, scale, rotation, and opacity.
- How to select multiple objects and edit them together
- How to arrange your animations on the timeline
- How to switch between Design and Animate mode
- How to use masks when animating
- How to navigate the Layer Panel
- How to animate shifting colors with morphing
- How to adjust the timing of your animation
- How to export your animation
Follow this tutorial by downloading the design file in the "Related" section.
Published on:
Maddy Zoli
Illustrator
