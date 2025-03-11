Academy

Importing Figma and Curve designs into Linearity Move

Animate with Move

Get started with importing designs from Linearity Curve and Figma into Linearity Move. Harness the design prowess of Curve and Figma, seamlessly integrated with Move's intuitive animation features.

    Level

    Beginner

    Device

    Mac

    Category

What you’ll learn

Learn how to import from Linearity Curve or Figma into Linearity Move, enabling you to integrate design into animations.

Educational value

In this Linearity Move tutorial, you'll learn how to seamlessly integrate Linearity Curve and Figma designs into your Linearity Move animations. Learn the best practices of importing scenes with a straightforward process, creating a bridge between design tools (Figma and Linearity Curve) and Linearity Move.

Maddy guides you through essential steps, from initiating projects to smoothly transitioning static designs into dynamic animations. Learn how to effortlessly copy and paste between Linearity Curve and Move, making it easier to animate your designs.

Elevate your skills by learning how to import from Linearity Curve and Figma, fostering a creative workflow that seamlessly combines design and motion.

Published on:

authorImage
Maddy Zoli
Illustrator

