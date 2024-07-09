Animate with Move
How to export videos with transparent backgrounds
Learn how to create versatile, background-free motion graphics perfect for apps, websites, and social media.
Level
Beginner
Device
Mac
Category
Animate with Move
What you’ll learn
Learn how to export your animations without backgrounds so that they can seamlessly integrate into any project.
Educational value
In this tutorial, Maddy demonstrates how to crate a dynamic "loading" animation in just a few simple steps.
You'll learn:
- How to start a new document
- How to import files from Figma
- How to create scenes from artboards
- How to animate objects by moving their position on the canvas
- How to change the timing of your animations
- How to create groups
- How to use pinning
- How to animate text with presets
- How to remove the background fill
- How to export your video with a transparent background
Published on:
Maddy Zoli
Illustrator
