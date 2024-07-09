Academy

ic-home iconAcademyTutorialsHow to export videos with transparent backgrounds
How to export videos with transparent backgrounds

Animate with Move

How to export videos with transparent backgrounds

Learn how to create versatile, background-free motion graphics perfect for apps, websites, and social media.

  • ic-academy icon

    Level

    Beginner

  • ic-ipad icon

    Device

    Mac

  • ic-learn-tab icon

    Category

    Animate with Move

What you’ll learn

Learn how to export your animations without backgrounds so that they can seamlessly integrate into any project.

Educational value

In this tutorial, Maddy demonstrates how to crate a dynamic "loading" animation in just a few simple steps.

You'll learn:

  • How to start a new document
  • How to import files from Figma
  • How to create scenes from artboards
  • How to animate objects by moving their position on the canvas
  • How to change the timing of your animations
  • How to create groups
  • How to use pinning
  • How to animate text with presets
  • How to remove the background fill
  • How to export your video with a transparent background

Published on:

authorImage
Maddy Zoli
ic-social icon

Illustrator

Related

Tutorial design file

ic-import-tab icon

How to animate an Instagram story

ic-external-link icon

How to animate with masks on iPad

ic-external-link icon
Would you recommend this tutorial?
Get started with Linearity today.

Get Started
v2