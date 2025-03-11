Design Theory
How to master layout design
The million-dollar question is: What is the secret to good design? Layout design concerns the arrangement of graphical elements to attract the reader’s attention and convey a particular message visually appealingly. In this video, we cover everything you need to know.
⚠️ Vectornator is now Linearity Curve. In the video, the Vectornator interface is displayed, however Curve's interface is almost the same and you can easily apply the learnings when using Curve.
What you’ll learn
What is Layout design and how to do it correctly. A principal every designer should know.
Educational value
In this video, you'll learn six valuable tips to master layout design.
The tips cover essential aspects such as utilizing grids for alignment and order, incorporating negative space to separate elements, creating a focal point to draw audience attention, considering element proximity for effective information flow, using contrast to establish visual hierarchy, and employing repetition to create a cohesive composition.
By implementing these tips, you can organize your layout effectively and achieve a cleaner and more balanced design.
