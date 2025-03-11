Design Theory
Why draw with vectors?
In this lesson, you'll learn why you should always design with vector graphics instead of raster graphics. Vector graphics are much more well-suited to modern design than raster graphics. For more information, please read this article on our Learning Center about why you should use Curve when designing.
Level
Beginner
Device
iPad
Category
Design Theory
⚠️ Vectornator is now Linearity Curve. In the video, the Vectornator interface is displayed, however Curve's interface is almost the same and you can easily apply the learnings when using Curve.
What you’ll learn
Let's get to the very basics, What is Vectors and what are the advantages of using it in your design?
Educational value
Welcome back to another informative tutorial! Today, we will answer a frequently asked question: Why work with vectors when they seem more complicated than pixels?
While there's no right or wrong way to create art, there are numerous advantages to using vector graphics. Icons, logos, UX/UI, and printed materials benefit from vectors because they maintain quality regardless of size. Let's explore these benefits one by one.
Firstly, vectors offer superior quality as they're not limited by pixels but generated through mathematical formulas. They can be scaled infinitely without losing clarity.
Additionally, each part of a vector design can be edited independently, allowing for easy adjustments without starting from scratch. Vector graphics also provide smaller file sizes than pixel graphics, making them efficient and versatile.
So, let's dive in and learn how to harness the power of vectors!
Published on:
Soodabeh Damavandi
Illustrator