This section will guide you through the diverse settings and customization options in Linearity Curve. By exploring these features, you'll gain the power to personalize Linearity Curve to suit your preferences and optimize your workflow perfectly.

Let's begin by exploring the system appearance mode. Next, we'll unveil the secrets of customizing and hiding the toolbar. This feature enables you to declutter your workspace and focus on the most important tools. You'll discover how to arrange the toolbar elements according to your workflow, ensuring quick access to frequently used tools.

In addition, we'll guide you through setting up the system and canvas notification alerts. This ensures you get all important updates and changes while working on your projects. You'll have complete control over the alerts you receive, allowing you to stay informed without interruptions.