In this video, we will delve into the world of descenders in typography.

Descenders are commonly found in lowercase characters such as g, j, p, q, and y, but they can also appear in capital letters like Q and J and numerals 3, 4, 5, 7, and 9. We'll explore the various shapes of descenders, including tails, loops, and straight lines, and how they impact your design. We'll also discuss the issue of crashing descenders, which occurs when a descender from one line collides with an ascender from the line below, leading to readability problems.

You'll learn tips on adjusting kerning, leading, and tracking to create optimal spacing and avoid overlooking descenders in lowercase and uppercase letters. Consider the different styles of descenders when selecting fonts for your designs.

We hope you found this video helpful! Feel free to explore our other videos as well.