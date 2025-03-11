Design Theory
What is aspect ratio?
Aspect ratio might initially sound confusing for beginner designers, but it is a relatively simple subject. We promise. In this video, we will explain everything you need to know.
Level
Beginner
Device
iPad
Category
Design Theory
⚠️ Vectornator is now Linearity Curve. In the video, the Vectornator interface is displayed, however Curve's interface is almost the same and you can easily apply the learnings when using Curve.
What you’ll learn
Learn one of the most essential design principles to take your skills to the next level.
Educational value
In this video tutorial, you'll learn all about aspect ratios and how they impact your design.
The aspect ratio is the proportional relationship between an object's width and height. Understanding aspect ratios is essential in determining the appropriate dimensions for your design and delivering content correctly to your audience.
The video covers various common aspect ratios, such as 16:9 for video, 1:1 for square images, 3:2 for photography, and 9:16 for vertical formats. Different mediums, including social media, the web, and print, have unique aspect ratios that you need to consider.
Learn how you can manipulate aspect ratios using cropping techniques, ensuring that your subject is fully included in your images regardless of the aspect ratio. Additionally, the video provides handy aspect ratio templates for different mediums and channels, saving you time in the design process.
Don't miss out on mastering aspect ratios and creating visually appealing designs!
Published on:
Anna
Head of Content Marketing