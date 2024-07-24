In this tutorial, we'll explore major aspects of crafting a brand design system. Our guide, Mursalleen, will walk you through the intricate details, from deciding brand values, color palette selection, and typography choices, culminating all the steps into creating a final mockup, incorporating all the elements of the design system.

We'll be exploring the following aspects of brand design:

Brand values:

Understand the principles behind using your brand values to guide your design system.

Color palette:

Explore the process of selecting a cohesive color palette inspired by the brand's core themes.

Typography choices:

Delve into the world of typography, and the logic behind choosing fonts that follows your brand voice and guidelines.

Brand pattern creation:

Develop a repeatable and visually engaging brand pattern using existing design elements.

Mock-up integration:

Understand how to seamlessly integrate your brand elements into a practical application.